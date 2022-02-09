2022 NFL schedule: Munich selected as host site for first-ever regular-season game in Germany

Two NFL teams will play on the pitch during the 2022 regular season. The NFL announced on Wednesday that a regular-season game will be played in Munich, Germany, for the first time next season.

The game will be played inside FC Bayern Munich Stadium, the home of the Bundesliga champions. FC Bayern Munich Stadium will host two NFL games over the next four years. The other two games will be played inside Frankfurt Stadium.

“We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich’s fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga.”

The NFL will play five international games in 2022, with one game in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host two of the games this upcoming season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play a “home” game at Wembley Stadium.

The dates and teams that will be playing in the league’s 2022 international games will be included in the release of the 2022 regular-season schedule, which will be released in the spring.