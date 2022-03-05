NFL Sports

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: EDGE/DL measurements, hand size, and more from Day 3 of workouts

March 5, 2022
Al Lindsey
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented pass rushers and defensive linemen to their rosters via the draft. The top-two pass rushers in the draft — Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson — may be the top two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Georgia’s Travon Walker and Jordan Davis are among this year’s defensive linemen who may hear their names called in the first round of the draft. 

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the pass rushers and defensive linemen at the combine. 

EDGE/DL measurements

Travon Walker6-527210 3/4″
Kayvon Thibodeaux6-42549 3/4″
Aidan Hutchinson 6-726010 1/8″
David Ojabo6-42509″
George Karlaftis6-426610 1/4″
Myjai Sanders6-52289 1/4″
Nik Bonitto6-32489 3/8″
Dominique Robinson6-52539 3/4″
Josh Paschal6-32689 5/8″

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

6-2

270

9 5/8″

Amare Barno

6-5

246

9″

Jeffrey Gunter

6-4

258

9 1/4″

Esezi Otomewo

6-5

282

9″

Tyreke Smith

6-3

254

10 1/2″

Tyree Johnson 

6-2 1/2

248

9 3/4″

Tre Williams

6-4

252

9 1/2″

Alex Wright

6-5

271

9 1/4″

Sam Williams

6-4

261

9 7/8″

Arnold Ebiketie6-225010 1/4″
Zachary Carter6-428210 1/4″
Michael Clemons6-526310″
Logan Hall6-62829 5/8″
Cameron Thomas6-426710 1/4″
Chris Hinton 6-430510 1/2″
Kalia Davis6-13029 1/2″
Marquan McCall6-2 1/234610 3/4″
Jordan Jackson 6-52909 1/4″
LaBryan Ray6-42838 7/8″
DJ Davidson 6-33259 3/8″
Devonte Wyatt6-33079 7/8″
Jordan Davis6-634110 3/4″
Phidarian Mathis6-431310 3/8″
DeMarvin Leal6-42839 1/2″
Travis Jones6-432610 1/4″
Perrion Winfrey6-430310 1/4″
Matthew Butler6-3 1/22999″
Neil Farrell6-433810″
Haskell Garrett6-12989 7/8″
Noah Elliss6-435910 1/8″
John Ridgeway 6-532710 1/4″
Eyioma Uwazurike6-5 1/23199 5/8″
Otito Ogbonnia6-3 1/232610″
Thomas Booker6-331010 1/4″
Jayden Peevy 6-531910 3/8″
Jonathan Ford6-53389″
Christopher Allen6-3 1/224110″
Isaiah Thomas6-526610 1/4″
DeAngelo Malone6-425810 5/8″
Kingsley Enagbare 6-425510 5/8″
Josh Paschal6-32689 5/8″
Jermaine Johnson 6-52549 7/8″
Drake Jackson6-325410 1/8″

EDGE/DL winners

Hutchinson was one inch taller and five pounds heavier than his pre-combine projections. Walker, CBS Sports’ top-ranked defensive lineman, had a nearly identical height and weight than his pre-draft projection. He also had one of the top hand measurements among defensive linemen. 

EDGE/DL losers

Thibodeaux was one inch shorter and four pounds lighter than his pre-combine projections. While it probably won’t impact anything, Hutchinson’s height advantage could lead to him getting picked ahead of Thibodeaux in next month’s draft. Hall was seven pounds over his pre-draft projection. 





