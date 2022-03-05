2022 NFL Scouting Combine: EDGE/DL measurements, hand size, and more from Day 3 of workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.
Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented pass rushers and defensive linemen to their rosters via the draft. The top-two pass rushers in the draft — Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson — may be the top two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Georgia’s Travon Walker and Jordan Davis are among this year’s defensive linemen who may hear their names called in the first round of the draft.
Below is a look at all the official measurements for the pass rushers and defensive linemen at the combine.
EDGE/DL measurements
|Travon Walker
|6-5
|272
|10 3/4″
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|6-4
|254
|9 3/4″
|Aidan Hutchinson
|6-7
|260
|10 1/8″
|David Ojabo
|6-4
|250
|9″
|George Karlaftis
|6-4
|266
|10 1/4″
|Myjai Sanders
|6-5
|228
|9 1/4″
|Nik Bonitto
|6-3
|248
|9 3/8″
|Dominique Robinson
|6-5
|253
|9 3/4″
|Josh Paschal
|6-3
|268
|9 5/8″
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
6-2
270
9 5/8″
Amare Barno
6-5
246
9″
Jeffrey Gunter
6-4
258
9 1/4″
Esezi Otomewo
6-5
282
9″
Tyreke Smith
6-3
254
10 1/2″
Tyree Johnson
6-2 1/2
248
9 3/4″
Tre Williams
6-4
252
9 1/2″
Alex Wright
6-5
271
9 1/4″
Sam Williams
6-4
261
9 7/8″
|Arnold Ebiketie
|6-2
|250
|10 1/4″
|Zachary Carter
|6-4
|282
|10 1/4″
|Michael Clemons
|6-5
|263
|10″
|Logan Hall
|6-6
|282
|9 5/8″
|Cameron Thomas
|6-4
|267
|10 1/4″
|Chris Hinton
|6-4
|305
|10 1/2″
|Kalia Davis
|6-1
|302
|9 1/2″
|Marquan McCall
|6-2 1/2
|346
|10 3/4″
|Jordan Jackson
|6-5
|290
|9 1/4″
|LaBryan Ray
|6-4
|283
|8 7/8″
|DJ Davidson
|6-3
|325
|9 3/8″
|Devonte Wyatt
|6-3
|307
|9 7/8″
|Jordan Davis
|6-6
|341
|10 3/4″
|Phidarian Mathis
|6-4
|313
|10 3/8″
|DeMarvin Leal
|6-4
|283
|9 1/2″
|Travis Jones
|6-4
|326
|10 1/4″
|Perrion Winfrey
|6-4
|303
|10 1/4″
|Matthew Butler
|6-3 1/2
|299
|9″
|Neil Farrell
|6-4
|338
|10″
|Haskell Garrett
|6-1
|298
|9 7/8″
|Noah Elliss
|6-4
|359
|10 1/8″
|John Ridgeway
|6-5
|327
|10 1/4″
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|6-5 1/2
|319
|9 5/8″
|Otito Ogbonnia
|6-3 1/2
|326
|10″
|Thomas Booker
|6-3
|310
|10 1/4″
|Jayden Peevy
|6-5
|319
|10 3/8″
|Jonathan Ford
|6-5
|338
|9″
|Christopher Allen
|6-3 1/2
|241
|10″
|Isaiah Thomas
|6-5
|266
|10 1/4″
|DeAngelo Malone
|6-4
|258
|10 5/8″
|Kingsley Enagbare
|6-4
|255
|10 5/8″
|Jermaine Johnson
|6-5
|254
|9 7/8″
|Drake Jackson
|6-3
|254
|10 1/8″
EDGE/DL winners
Hutchinson was one inch taller and five pounds heavier than his pre-combine projections. Walker, CBS Sports’ top-ranked defensive lineman, had a nearly identical height and weight than his pre-draft projection. He also had one of the top hand measurements among defensive linemen.
EDGE/DL losers
Thibodeaux was one inch shorter and four pounds lighter than his pre-combine projections. While it probably won’t impact anything, Hutchinson’s height advantage could lead to him getting picked ahead of Thibodeaux in next month’s draft. Hall was seven pounds over his pre-draft projection.
