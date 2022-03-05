2022 NFL Scouting Combine: EDGE/DL measurements, hand size, and more from Day 3 of workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented pass rushers and defensive linemen to their rosters via the draft. The top-two pass rushers in the draft — Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson — may be the top two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Georgia’s Travon Walker and Jordan Davis are among this year’s defensive linemen who may hear their names called in the first round of the draft.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the pass rushers and defensive linemen at the combine.

EDGE/DL measurements

Travon Walker 6-5 272 10 3/4″ Kayvon Thibodeaux 6-4 254 9 3/4″ Aidan Hutchinson 6-7 260 10 1/8″ David Ojabo 6-4 250 9″ George Karlaftis 6-4 266 10 1/4″ Myjai Sanders 6-5 228 9 1/4″ Nik Bonitto 6-3 248 9 3/8″ Dominique Robinson 6-5 253 9 3/4″ Josh Paschal 6-3 268 9 5/8″ Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-2 270 9 5/8″ Amare Barno 6-5 246 9″ Jeffrey Gunter 6-4 258 9 1/4″ Esezi Otomewo 6-5 282 9″ Tyreke Smith 6-3 254 10 1/2″ Tyree Johnson 6-2 1/2 248 9 3/4″ Tre Williams 6-4 252 9 1/2″ Alex Wright 6-5 271 9 1/4″ Sam Williams 6-4 261 9 7/8″ Arnold Ebiketie 6-2 250 10 1/4″ Zachary Carter 6-4 282 10 1/4″ Michael Clemons 6-5 263 10″ Logan Hall 6-6 282 9 5/8″ Cameron Thomas 6-4 267 10 1/4″ Chris Hinton 6-4 305 10 1/2″ Kalia Davis 6-1 302 9 1/2″ Marquan McCall 6-2 1/2 346 10 3/4″ Jordan Jackson 6-5 290 9 1/4″ LaBryan Ray 6-4 283 8 7/8″ DJ Davidson 6-3 325 9 3/8″ Devonte Wyatt 6-3 307 9 7/8″ Jordan Davis 6-6 341 10 3/4″ Phidarian Mathis 6-4 313 10 3/8″ DeMarvin Leal 6-4 283 9 1/2″ Travis Jones 6-4 326 10 1/4″ Perrion Winfrey 6-4 303 10 1/4″ Matthew Butler 6-3 1/2 299 9″ Neil Farrell 6-4 338 10″ Haskell Garrett 6-1 298 9 7/8″ Noah Elliss 6-4 359 10 1/8″ John Ridgeway 6-5 327 10 1/4″ Eyioma Uwazurike 6-5 1/2 319 9 5/8″ Otito Ogbonnia 6-3 1/2 326 10″ Thomas Booker 6-3 310 10 1/4″ Jayden Peevy 6-5 319 10 3/8″ Jonathan Ford 6-5 338 9″ Christopher Allen 6-3 1/2 241 10″ Isaiah Thomas 6-5 266 10 1/4″ DeAngelo Malone 6-4 258 10 5/8″ Kingsley Enagbare 6-4 255 10 5/8″ Josh Paschal 6-3 268 9 5/8″ Jermaine Johnson 6-5 254 9 7/8″ Drake Jackson 6-3 254 10 1/8″

EDGE/DL winners

Hutchinson was one inch taller and five pounds heavier than his pre-combine projections. Walker, CBS Sports’ top-ranked defensive lineman, had a nearly identical height and weight than his pre-draft projection. He also had one of the top hand measurements among defensive linemen.

EDGE/DL losers

Thibodeaux was one inch shorter and four pounds lighter than his pre-combine projections. While it probably won’t impact anything, Hutchinson’s height advantage could lead to him getting picked ahead of Thibodeaux in next month’s draft. Hall was seven pounds over his pre-draft projection.