2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Kalon Barnes runs second-fastest 40-yard dash time in history of event

Kalon Barnes is the fastest defensive back in the history of the NFL combine, clocking an impressive 4.23 40-yard dash during Sunday’s workouts. The 4.23 time is the second fastest for any player in NFL Scouting Combine history, just 1/100th of a second off John Ross’ record setting 4.22 time set in 2017.

Barnes (Baylor) led an impressive day for cornerbacks as Tariq Woolen (Texas-San Antonio) clocked a 4.26 40-yard dash time, tied for the fourth fastest for any player in the history of the event. Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson falls to third on the fastest 40 time list (4.24 in 2008), while Woolen is tied with former Houston Texans wide receiver Jerome Mathis (2005) and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Dri Archer (2014).

Barnes does have the Texas high-school record in the 100-meter dash and ran track at Baylor, so his speed shouldn’t be a surprise. CBS Sports has Barnes as the 20th ranked cornerback and 145th overall prospect in the 2022 draft class. Woolen is the 19th ranked cornerback and 133rd overall.

Here’s a look at the fastest 40-yard dash times at the combine each year: