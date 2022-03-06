NFL Sports

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Linebacker measurements, hand size, and more from Day 3 of workouts

March 5, 2022
Al Lindsey
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add a talented linebacker to their roster via the draft. Among the top-ranked linebackers in this year’s draft are Georgia’s dangerous duo of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, Utah’s Devin Loyd, Wyoming’ Chad Muma, and Alabama’s Christian Harris. 

Below are all the official measurements for the linebackers at the combine. 

Linebacker measurements

Nakobe Dean

5-11

229

9 1/8″

Christian Harris

6-0 1/2

226

9 5/8″

Devin Lloyd

6-3

237

9 1/2″

Quay Walker

6-4

241

9 1/4″

Damone Clark

6-2 1/2

239

9 3/4″

Jesse Luketa

6-3

253

10 3/8″

Malcolm Rodriquez

5-11

232

9 5/8″

Zakoby McClain

5-11

228

9 3/4″

Channing Tindall

6-2

230

10 5/8″

Leo Chenal 6-32509 3/4″
JoJo Domann6-12289 1/2″
Chad Muma6-323910″
Troy Andersen 6-3 1/22439 1/4″
Brian Asamoah6-022610″
Aaron Hansford6-223910 1/8″
Jeremiah Gemmel6-12269 1/4″
Mike Rose6-424510 1/8″
Jake Hansen6-12389 3/4″
Terrel Bernard6-12249 5/8″
Darrian Beavers6-42379 3/8″
Jack Sanborn6-22349 5/8″
Nephi Sewell5-11 1/22268 1/2″
Brandon Smith6-3 1/225010 1/4″
Nate Landman 6-2 1/22389 1/2″
Micah McFadden6-12409 1/2″
Jeremiah Moon6-524910 1/8″
Chance Campbell6-223210 1/8″
Baylon Spector6-023310″
Darien Butler 5-102219 3/8″
Josh Ross6-02279 3/4″
D’Marco Jackson 6-12339 1/4″
Isaiah Graham-Mobley6-12309 1/4″

Linebacker winners

Clark was six pounds lower than his projected weight of 245 pounds, which is something NFL teams will undoubtedly like. Tindall hit his projected height and weight while possessing the largest hands among the linebackers at the combine. 

Linebacker back losers

Dean and Harris were a tad shorter and a little heavier than their projected heights and weights. But that should do little — if anything — to hinder their draft stock. Ross was two inches shorter than his projected height, which could possibly impact his draft status. 





