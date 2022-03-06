2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Linebacker measurements, hand size, and more from Day 3 of workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.
Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add a talented linebacker to their roster via the draft. Among the top-ranked linebackers in this year’s draft are Georgia’s dangerous duo of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, Utah’s Devin Loyd, Wyoming’ Chad Muma, and Alabama’s Christian Harris.
Below are all the official measurements for the linebackers at the combine.
Linebacker measurements
Nakobe Dean
5-11
229
9 1/8″
Christian Harris
6-0 1/2
226
9 5/8″
Devin Lloyd
6-3
237
9 1/2″
Quay Walker
6-4
241
9 1/4″
Damone Clark
6-2 1/2
239
9 3/4″
Jesse Luketa
6-3
253
10 3/8″
Malcolm Rodriquez
5-11
232
9 5/8″
Zakoby McClain
5-11
228
9 3/4″
Channing Tindall
6-2
230
10 5/8″
|Leo Chenal
|6-3
|250
|9 3/4″
|JoJo Domann
|6-1
|228
|9 1/2″
|Chad Muma
|6-3
|239
|10″
|Troy Andersen
|6-3 1/2
|243
|9 1/4″
|Brian Asamoah
|6-0
|226
|10″
|Aaron Hansford
|6-2
|239
|10 1/8″
|Jeremiah Gemmel
|6-1
|226
|9 1/4″
|Mike Rose
|6-4
|245
|10 1/8″
|Jake Hansen
|6-1
|238
|9 3/4″
|Terrel Bernard
|6-1
|224
|9 5/8″
|Darrian Beavers
|6-4
|237
|9 3/8″
|Jack Sanborn
|6-2
|234
|9 5/8″
|Nephi Sewell
|5-11 1/2
|226
|8 1/2″
|Brandon Smith
|6-3 1/2
|250
|10 1/4″
|Nate Landman
|6-2 1/2
|238
|9 1/2″
|Micah McFadden
|6-1
|240
|9 1/2″
|Jeremiah Moon
|6-5
|249
|10 1/8″
|Chance Campbell
|6-2
|232
|10 1/8″
|Baylon Spector
|6-0
|233
|10″
|Darien Butler
|5-10
|221
|9 3/8″
|Josh Ross
|6-0
|227
|9 3/4″
|D’Marco Jackson
|6-1
|233
|9 1/4″
|Isaiah Graham-Mobley
|6-1
|230
|9 1/4″
Linebacker winners
Clark was six pounds lower than his projected weight of 245 pounds, which is something NFL teams will undoubtedly like. Tindall hit his projected height and weight while possessing the largest hands among the linebackers at the combine.
Linebacker back losers
Dean and Harris were a tad shorter and a little heavier than their projected heights and weights. But that should do little — if anything — to hinder their draft stock. Ross was two inches shorter than his projected height, which could possibly impact his draft status.
