2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Linebacker measurements, hand size, and more from Day 3 of workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add a talented linebacker to their roster via the draft. Among the top-ranked linebackers in this year’s draft are Georgia’s dangerous duo of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, Utah’s Devin Loyd, Wyoming’ Chad Muma, and Alabama’s Christian Harris.

Below are all the official measurements for the linebackers at the combine.

Linebacker measurements

Nakobe Dean 5-11 229 9 1/8″ Christian Harris 6-0 1/2 226 9 5/8″ Devin Lloyd 6-3 237 9 1/2″ Quay Walker 6-4 241 9 1/4″ Damone Clark 6-2 1/2 239 9 3/4″ Jesse Luketa 6-3 253 10 3/8″ Malcolm Rodriquez 5-11 232 9 5/8″ Zakoby McClain 5-11 228 9 3/4″ Channing Tindall 6-2 230 10 5/8″ Leo Chenal 6-3 250 9 3/4″ JoJo Domann 6-1 228 9 1/2″ Chad Muma 6-3 239 10″ Troy Andersen 6-3 1/2 243 9 1/4″ Brian Asamoah 6-0 226 10″ Aaron Hansford 6-2 239 10 1/8″ Jeremiah Gemmel 6-1 226 9 1/4″ Mike Rose 6-4 245 10 1/8″ Jake Hansen 6-1 238 9 3/4″ Terrel Bernard 6-1 224 9 5/8″ Darrian Beavers 6-4 237 9 3/8″ Jack Sanborn 6-2 234 9 5/8″ Nephi Sewell 5-11 1/2 226 8 1/2″ Brandon Smith 6-3 1/2 250 10 1/4″ Nate Landman 6-2 1/2 238 9 1/2″ Micah McFadden 6-1 240 9 1/2″ Jeremiah Moon 6-5 249 10 1/8″ Chance Campbell 6-2 232 10 1/8″ Baylon Spector 6-0 233 10″ Darien Butler 5-10 221 9 3/8″ Josh Ross 6-0 227 9 3/4″ D’Marco Jackson 6-1 233 9 1/4″ Isaiah Graham-Mobley 6-1 230 9 1/4″

Linebacker winners

Clark was six pounds lower than his projected weight of 245 pounds, which is something NFL teams will undoubtedly like. Tindall hit his projected height and weight while possessing the largest hands among the linebackers at the combine.

Linebacker back losers

Dean and Harris were a tad shorter and a little heavier than their projected heights and weights. But that should do little — if anything — to hinder their draft stock. Ross was two inches shorter than his projected height, which could possibly impact his draft status.