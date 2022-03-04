2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive line measurements, hand size, and more from Day 2 of workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

With several teams in need of offensive linemen, you can rest assured that many NFL teams will be keeping a close eye on how the linemen fare during the combine. Among those teams are the Cincinnati Bengals, who may be a lineman or two away from capturing their first Lombardi Trophy. Among the top-ranked offensive linemen in this year’s draft are Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, Alabama’s Evan Neal, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu, and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green.

Below, we will list all the official measurements for the offensive linemen at the combine.

Offensive line measurements

Tyler Smith 6-4 324 10 3/4 34 83 1/8 Joshua Ezeudu 6-4 308 9 1/2 34 82 1/4 Charles Cross 6-4 3/4 307 10 3/4 34 1/2 81 Evan Neal 6-7 1/2 337 10 1/8 34 83 Ikem Ekwonu 6-4 310 10 1/4 34 84 1/4 Daniel Faalele 6-8 384 11 35 1/8 85 1/8 Kenyon Green 6-3 7/8 323 10 3/8 34 1/8 83 3/8 Tyler Linderbaum 6-2 1/8 296 10 31 1/8 75 Zion Johnson 6-3 312 10 5/8 34 Bernhard Raimann 6-6 303 10 1/4 32 7/8 Nicholas Petit-Frere 6-5 316 10 3/4 33 5/8 Darian Kinnard 6-5 322 11 1/4 35 Cole Strange 6-5 307 10 1/8 33 Max Mitchell 6-6 307 10 33 1/2 Thayer Munford 6-6 328 10 1/8 35 1/8 Jamaree Salyer 6-3 321 10 33 5/8 Sean Rhyan 6-5 321 11 1/8 32 3/8 Dylan Parham 6-3 311 10 1/4 33 1/2 Abraham Lucas 6-6 315 10 1/2 33 7/8 Luke Goedeke 6-5 312 9 3/4 32 1/4 Logan Bruss 6-5 309 10 3/4 33 1/8 Luke Fortner 6-4 307 10 33 1/8 Cade Mays 6-5 311 10 34 1/8 Rasheed Walker 6-6 313 10 5/8 33 5/8 Andrew Stueber 6-7 325 10 34 1/8 Braxton Jones 6-5 310 10 1/4 35 3/8 Zach Tom 6-4 304 10 3/8 33 1/4 Chasen Hines 6-3 327 9 7/8 33 7/8 Vederian Lowe 6-5 314 10 3/8 35 3/8 Justin Shaffer 6-4 314 9 5/8 31 7/8 Ed Ingram 6-3 307 10 33 5/8 Spencer Burford 6-4 304 9 1/2 34 3/4 Nick Zakelj 6-6 316 9 7/8 32 1/2 Kellen Diesch 6-7 301 9 1/2 32 1/4 Dohnovan West 6-3 296 9 1/2 33 Marcus McKethan 6-6 1/2 340 10 1/4 33 5/8 Marquis Hayes 6-5 318 8 7/8 34 7/8 Cordell Volson 6-6 315 10 1/2 33 7/8 Cam Jurgens 6-3 307 10 33 3/8 Ja’Tyre Carter 6-3 311 10 1/4 33 5/8 Dare Rosenthal 6-7 290 9 33 1/2 Obinna Eze 6-6 1/2 321 9 7/8 36 1/8 Zach Thomas 6-5 308 10 1/4 33 7/8 Ben Brown 6-5 312 10 1/4 34 3/8 Dawson Deaton 6-5 1/2 306 9 5/8 32 7/8 Matt Waletzko 6-8 312 10 1/4 35 1/8 Alec Lindstrom 6-3 296 9 1/4 32 5/8 Chris Paul 6-4 323 9 3/8 33 5/8 Austin Deculus 6-5 321 9 1/4 34 3/8 Myron Cunningham 6-5 320 10 3/8 34 1/2 Tyrese Robinson 6-3 317 9 3/4 33 1/8 Blaise Andries 6-6 308 9 7/8 33 7/8 Andrew Rupcich 6-6 318 9 1/2 32 7/8 Luke Tenuta 6-8 319 10 1/8 32 7/8 Luke Wattenberg 6-4 299 9 3/8 34 3/8

Offensive line winners

Evan Neal, Alabama. One of the favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the draft is certainly a massive human at 6-foot-7 and 337 pounds, but by the looks of it, he has exactly zero excess weight. He’s ready to be a solid Day 1 starter for whichever team selects him in the top five.

Charles Cross, Mississippi State. At a shade under 6-foot-5 with nearly 35-inch arms, Cross has the prototypical measurables for an NFL tackle. He has the skill set, too, as CBS Sports ranks him as the eighth-best prospect in this class.

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota. Faalele weighed in at a whopping 384 pounds, a number the combine scales haven’t seen since Wisconsin’s Aaron Gibson weighed in at 386 pounds in 1999. Many draft pundits are pegging him as a Day 2 selection.

Offensive line losers

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan. The reason the Austrian native lands here is because of his 32 7/8″ arms, which are just below the generally acceptable 33 inches for offensive tackles in the NFL. Usually players with 33-inch arms or shorter play guard at the next level, but the tight end-turned tackle has impressed scouts throughout the draft process. CBS Sports has Raimann as the No. 6 tackle prospect and the 29th-best prospect overall.