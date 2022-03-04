NFL Sports

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive line measurements, hand size, and more from Day 2 of workouts

March 4, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

With several teams in need of offensive linemen, you can rest assured that many NFL teams will be keeping a close eye on how the linemen fare during the combine. Among those teams are the Cincinnati Bengals, who may be a lineman or two away from capturing their first Lombardi Trophy. Among the top-ranked offensive linemen in this year’s draft are Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, Alabama’s Evan Neal, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu, and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green. 

Below, we will list all the official measurements for the offensive linemen at the combine. 

Offensive line measurements

Tyler Smith 

6-4

324

10 3/4 

34

83 1/8

Joshua Ezeudu

6-4

308

9 1/2

34

82 1/4

Charles Cross

6-4 3/4

307

10 3/4

34 1/2

81

Evan Neal

6-7 1/2

337

10 1/8

34

83

Ikem Ekwonu

6-4

310

10 1/4

34

84 1/4

Daniel Faalele

6-8

384

11

35 1/8

85 1/8

Kenyon Green

6-3 7/8

323

10 3/8

34 1/8

83 3/8 

Tyler Linderbaum

6-2 1/8

296

10

31 1/8

75

Zion Johnson

6-3

312

10 5/8

34
Bernhard Raimann6-630310 1/432 7/8
Nicholas Petit-Frere6-531610 3/433 5/8
Darian Kinnard6-532211 1/435
Cole Strange 6-530710 1/833
Max Mitchell6-63071033 1/2
Thayer Munford6-632810 1/835 1/8
Jamaree Salyer6-33211033 5/8
Sean Rhyan6-532111 1/832 3/8
Dylan Parham6-331110 1/433 1/2
Abraham Lucas6-631510 1/233 7/8
Luke Goedeke6-53129 3/432 1/4
Logan Bruss6-530910 3/433 1/8
Luke Fortner6-43071033 1/8
Cade Mays6-53111034 1/8
Rasheed Walker6-631310 5/833 5/8
Andrew Stueber6-73251034 1/8
Braxton Jones6-531010 1/435 3/8
Zach Tom6-430410 3/833 1/4
Chasen Hines6-33279 7/833 7/8
Vederian Lowe6-531410 3/835 3/8
Justin Shaffer6-43149 5/831 7/8
Ed Ingram6-33071033 5/8
Spencer Burford6-43049 1/234 3/4
Nick Zakelj6-63169 7/832 1/2
Kellen Diesch6-73019 1/232 1/4
Dohnovan West6-32969 1/233
Marcus McKethan6-6 1/234010 1/4 33 5/8
Marquis Hayes6-53188 7/834 7/8
Cordell Volson6-631510 1/233 7/8
Cam Jurgens6-33071033 3/8
Ja’Tyre Carter6-3311 10 1/433 5/8
Dare Rosenthal6-7290933 1/2
Obinna Eze6-6 1/23219 7/836 1/8
Zach Thomas6-530810 1/433 7/8
Ben Brown6-531210 1/434 3/8
Dawson Deaton6-5 1/23069 5/832 7/8
Matt Waletzko6-831210 1/435 1/8
Alec Lindstrom6-32969 1/432 5/8
Chris Paul6-43239 3/833 5/8
Austin Deculus6-53219 1/434 3/8
Myron Cunningham6-532010 3/834 1/2
Tyrese Robinson6-33179 3/433 1/8
Blaise Andries6-63089 7/833 7/8
Andrew Rupcich6-63189 1/232 7/8
Luke Tenuta6-831910 1/832 7/8
Luke Wattenberg 6-42999 3/834 3/8

Offensive line winners

Evan Neal, Alabama. One of the favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the draft is certainly a massive human at 6-foot-7 and 337 pounds, but by the looks of it, he has exactly zero excess weight. He’s ready to be a solid Day 1 starter for whichever team selects him in the top five.

Charles Cross, Mississippi State. At a shade under 6-foot-5 with nearly 35-inch arms, Cross has the prototypical measurables for an NFL tackle. He has the skill set, too, as CBS Sports ranks him as the eighth-best prospect in this class.

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota. Faalele weighed in at a whopping 384 pounds, a number the combine scales haven’t seen since Wisconsin’s Aaron Gibson weighed in at 386 pounds in 1999. Many draft pundits are pegging him as a Day 2 selection.

Offensive line losers

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan. The reason the Austrian native lands here is because of his 32 7/8″ arms, which are just below the generally acceptable 33 inches for offensive tackles in the NFL. Usually players with 33-inch arms or shorter play guard at the next level, but the tight end-turned tackle has impressed scouts throughout the draft process. CBS Sports has Raimann as the No. 6 tackle prospect and the 29th-best prospect overall.





Source link

Read more about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram