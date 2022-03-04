2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive line measurements, hand size, and more from Day 2 of workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.
With several teams in need of offensive linemen, you can rest assured that many NFL teams will be keeping a close eye on how the linemen fare during the combine. Among those teams are the Cincinnati Bengals, who may be a lineman or two away from capturing their first Lombardi Trophy. Among the top-ranked offensive linemen in this year’s draft are Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, Alabama’s Evan Neal, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu, and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green.
Below, we will list all the official measurements for the offensive linemen at the combine.
Offensive line measurements
Tyler Smith
6-4
324
10 3/4
|34
83 1/8
Joshua Ezeudu
6-4
308
9 1/2
|34
82 1/4
Charles Cross
6-4 3/4
307
10 3/4
|34 1/2
81
Evan Neal
6-7 1/2
337
10 1/8
|34
83
Ikem Ekwonu
6-4
310
10 1/4
|34
84 1/4
Daniel Faalele
6-8
384
11
|35 1/8
85 1/8
Kenyon Green
6-3 7/8
323
10 3/8
|34 1/8
83 3/8
Tyler Linderbaum
6-2 1/8
296
10
|31 1/8
75
Zion Johnson
6-3
312
10 5/8
|34
|Bernhard Raimann
|6-6
|303
|10 1/4
|32 7/8
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|6-5
|316
|10 3/4
|33 5/8
|Darian Kinnard
|6-5
|322
|11 1/4
|35
|Cole Strange
|6-5
|307
|10 1/8
|33
|Max Mitchell
|6-6
|307
|10
|33 1/2
|Thayer Munford
|6-6
|328
|10 1/8
|35 1/8
|Jamaree Salyer
|6-3
|321
|10
|33 5/8
|Sean Rhyan
|6-5
|321
|11 1/8
|32 3/8
|Dylan Parham
|6-3
|311
|10 1/4
|33 1/2
|Abraham Lucas
|6-6
|315
|10 1/2
|33 7/8
|Luke Goedeke
|6-5
|312
|9 3/4
|32 1/4
|Logan Bruss
|6-5
|309
|10 3/4
|33 1/8
|Luke Fortner
|6-4
|307
|10
|33 1/8
|Cade Mays
|6-5
|311
|10
|34 1/8
|Rasheed Walker
|6-6
|313
|10 5/8
|33 5/8
|Andrew Stueber
|6-7
|325
|10
|34 1/8
|Braxton Jones
|6-5
|310
|10 1/4
|35 3/8
|Zach Tom
|6-4
|304
|10 3/8
|33 1/4
|Chasen Hines
|6-3
|327
|9 7/8
|33 7/8
|Vederian Lowe
|6-5
|314
|10 3/8
|35 3/8
|Justin Shaffer
|6-4
|314
|9 5/8
|31 7/8
|Ed Ingram
|6-3
|307
|10
|33 5/8
|Spencer Burford
|6-4
|304
|9 1/2
|34 3/4
|Nick Zakelj
|6-6
|316
|9 7/8
|32 1/2
|Kellen Diesch
|6-7
|301
|9 1/2
|32 1/4
|Dohnovan West
|6-3
|296
|9 1/2
|33
|Marcus McKethan
|6-6 1/2
|340
|10 1/4
|33 5/8
|Marquis Hayes
|6-5
|318
|8 7/8
|34 7/8
|Cordell Volson
|6-6
|315
|10 1/2
|33 7/8
|Cam Jurgens
|6-3
|307
|10
|33 3/8
|Ja’Tyre Carter
|6-3
|311
|10 1/4
|33 5/8
|Dare Rosenthal
|6-7
|290
|9
|33 1/2
|Obinna Eze
|6-6 1/2
|321
|9 7/8
|36 1/8
|Zach Thomas
|6-5
|308
|10 1/4
|33 7/8
|Ben Brown
|6-5
|312
|10 1/4
|34 3/8
|Dawson Deaton
|6-5 1/2
|306
|9 5/8
|32 7/8
|Matt Waletzko
|6-8
|312
|10 1/4
|35 1/8
|Alec Lindstrom
|6-3
|296
|9 1/4
|32 5/8
|Chris Paul
|6-4
|323
|9 3/8
|33 5/8
|Austin Deculus
|6-5
|321
|9 1/4
|34 3/8
|Myron Cunningham
|6-5
|320
|10 3/8
|34 1/2
|Tyrese Robinson
|6-3
|317
|9 3/4
|33 1/8
|Blaise Andries
|6-6
|308
|9 7/8
|33 7/8
|Andrew Rupcich
|6-6
|318
|9 1/2
|32 7/8
|Luke Tenuta
|6-8
|319
|10 1/8
|32 7/8
|Luke Wattenberg
|6-4
|299
|9 3/8
|34 3/8
Offensive line winners
Evan Neal, Alabama. One of the favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the draft is certainly a massive human at 6-foot-7 and 337 pounds, but by the looks of it, he has exactly zero excess weight. He’s ready to be a solid Day 1 starter for whichever team selects him in the top five.
Charles Cross, Mississippi State. At a shade under 6-foot-5 with nearly 35-inch arms, Cross has the prototypical measurables for an NFL tackle. He has the skill set, too, as CBS Sports ranks him as the eighth-best prospect in this class.
Daniel Faalele, Minnesota. Faalele weighed in at a whopping 384 pounds, a number the combine scales haven’t seen since Wisconsin’s Aaron Gibson weighed in at 386 pounds in 1999. Many draft pundits are pegging him as a Day 2 selection.
Offensive line losers
Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan. The reason the Austrian native lands here is because of his 32 7/8″ arms, which are just below the generally acceptable 33 inches for offensive tackles in the NFL. Usually players with 33-inch arms or shorter play guard at the next level, but the tight end-turned tackle has impressed scouts throughout the draft process. CBS Sports has Raimann as the No. 6 tackle prospect and the 29th-best prospect overall.
