2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Pitt’s Kenny Pickett has historically small hands, plus more about QB measurements

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, and this year looks a bit different compared to years past. Unlike previous editions of the NFL combine, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Measurements are important when it comes to the quarterback position. Everyone is curious about the official heights, weights and especially hand sizes when it comes to this incoming crop of signal-callers. For example, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso said prior to Thursday that Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett’s hand size would be a number everyone is waiting for. Trapasso was right, as Pickett’s measurements were the talk of the combine on Thursday afternoon.

Below, we will list all the official measurements for the quarterbacks at the NFL combine.

Quarterback measurements

EJ Perry 6-2 211 9” 75 1/2 Desmond Ridder 6-3 211 10” 79 Brock Purdy 6-1 212 9 1/4” 70 1/8 Skylar Thompson 6-2 217 8 5/8” 74 5/8 Dustin Crum 6-1 210 9 3/8” 77 3/8 Malik Willis 6-0 1/2 219 9 1/2” 77 3/8 D’Eriq King 5-9 196 9 1/4” 71 1/8 Matt Corral 6-1 5/8 212 9 5/8” 74 1/2 Carson Strong 6-3 226 9 1/8” 76 Sam Howell 6-1 218 9 1/8” 75 1/2 Jack Coan 6-3 218 9 1/12” 74 7/8 Kenny Pickett 6-3 1/4 217 8 1/2” 73 3/4 Cole Kelley 6-7 249 9 7/8” 81 1/4 Bailey Zappe 6-0 1/2 215 9 3/4” 74 3/4 Kaleb Eleby 6-1 208 9 1/4” 75 3/4

Quarterback winners

Matt Corral, Ole Miss. Corral’s height and weight were both bigger than his pre-draft projections. Corral, despite sustaining an injury during Ole Miss’ bowl game, has been able to keep weight on as he continues to rehab from his ankle injury.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati. Ridder’s measurements — specifically his hand size — may help elevate his draft stock one month from now.

Quarterback losers

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh. Pickett’s hand size has generated a lot of buzz. But as Joe Burrow has shown during his first two NFL seasons, hand size only matters so much when evaluating the success of quarterback prospects.

Malik Willis, Liberty. Willis was a hair shorter and a few pounds heavier than his projected pre-draft measurements.