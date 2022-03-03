NFL Sports

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Wide receiver and tight end measurements, hand size, wingspan and more

March 3, 2022
Al Lindsey
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is now underway, and everyone will have eyes on the offensive weapons in this class. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, USC’s Drake London and many more will participate in measurements as well as on-field workouts Thursday. Each of these playmakers will look to establish themselves as the top dog in this intriguing group. 

Like the receivers, this tight end class appears to be deep as well. Every team is looking for that versatile blocker who can also serve as a pass-catcher in the middle of the field, and having measurements on the same day as on-field work could cause one or two teams to fall in love with players like Trey McBride out of Colorado State or Greg Dulcich from UCLA.  

Below, we will list all the official measurements for the wide receivers and tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Wide receiver/tight end measurements

Slade Bolden

5-11

193

9 3/4”

John Metchie

5-11

187

9 1/4”

Jameson Williams

6-1 1/2

179

9 1/4”

75 7/8”

Treylon Burks

6-2

225

9 7/8”

79 1/8”

Khalil Shakir 

6-0

196

9 1/2”

Alec Pierce

6-3

211

9”

Justyn Ross

6-4

205

9 5/8”

George Pickens 

6-3

195

8 3/4”

Wan’Dale Robinson

5-8

178

9”

Calvin Austin III

5-8

170

9 1/4”

Charleston Rambo

6’1

177

9 3/4”

Jalen Nailor 

5-11

186

9 1/8”

Dontario Drummond

6-1

215

9 1/4”

Braylon Sanders

6-0

194

10”

Makai Polk 

6-3

195

9 1/2”

Romeo Doubs

6-2

201

10”

Dai’Jean Dixon

6-2

201

10”

Christian Watson6-420810 1/8”
Isaiah Weston6-2 1/22149 1/2”
Kevin Austin Jr. 6-22009”
Chris Olave6-3 3/81879 1/2”73 1/8”
Garrett Wilson5-11 3/41839 7/8”76 1/2”
Mike Woods6-12049 5/8”
Johnny Johnson III6-01979 3/4”
Devon Williams6-52109 7/8”
Jahan Dotson5-10 5/81789 1/2”74”
David Bell6-12129 1/4”
Bo Melton5-111899”
Danny Gray6-01869 5/8”
Reggie Robertson Jr.5-111929 1/2”
Jalen Tolbert6-119410”
Velus Jones Jr.6-02049 3/4”
Erik Ezukanma 6-22099 3/8”
Josh Johnson 5-10 1/21838 5/8”
Kyle Philips5-111898 5/8”
Drake London 6-3 7/82199 3/8”77 3/4”
Tre Turner6-11848 1/2”
Skyy Moore 5-1019510 1/4”
Curtis Hodges6-82579 5/8”
Isaiah Likely6-4 1/224510”
Trey McBride6-424610 1/8”
Peyton Hendershot6-42509”
Chase Allen6-62519 5/8”
Charlie Kolar6-6 1/225210”
Chigoziem Okonkwo6-2 1/22389 3/4”
Austin Allen6-82539 1/2”
Cole Turner6-62469 7/8”
Jeremy Ruckert6-525010 1/8”
Teagan Quitoriano6-5 1/22589 3/8”
Daniel Bellinger6-525310 1/8”
Grant Calcaterra6-424110″
Jelani Woods6-72599 1/4”
James Mitchell6-42499 3/4”
Jake Ferguson6-52509 1/2”

WR/TE winners

The top tight end prospect in the draft, Trey McBride was about 14 pounds lighter than his expected pre-combine weight. That will probably be looked at in a favorable light by NFL teams, given the role tight ends play in today’s offenses. Christian Watson’s impressive numbers may help improve his draft stock. 

WR/TE losers

Jameson Williams’ weight was somewhat alarming, but the former Alabama receiver plans to play closer to 190-195 pounds. Williams has lost weight following surgery to repair an ACL tear sustained in the National Championship Game. Chris Olave remains one of the draft’s top tight end prospects, but his weight may scare off teams that are looking for a big, physical receiver. 





