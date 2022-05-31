2022 NFL season: 100 things to know with 100 days until Week 1 kickoff; news, notes and facts for all 32 teams

For those who’re a Rams fan, you may nonetheless be basking within the glory of the group’s 2021 Tremendous Bowl run. However the race for the following Lombardi Trophy will likely be underway earlier than you understand it. In truth, the beginning of the 2022 season is now simply 100 days away. And in case you missed it, this NFL offseason was possibly the wildest in current reminiscence. So what higher option to anticipate the brand new yr, whereas reviewing the craziness of the previous couple of months, than by highlighting 100 issues to know for the 2022 season?
Discover a comfy chair. Get your self a beverage. And prepare to soak up all of the factoids you might ever need:
- The Rams wish to repeat as Tremendous Bowl champions after going 12-5 and beating the Bengals in February’s championship. The final time they received the Tremendous Bowl, in 1999, it took them solely two seasons to return to the large sport.
- The Rams will open the brand new common season on Thursday, Sept. 8, in opposition to the Payments in SoFi Stadium, the positioning of Los Angeles’ Tremendous Bowl victory.
- The Payments are arguably the most popular preseason choose to take over the throne. Caesars Sportsbook has Buffalo because the early favourite to win Tremendous Bowl LVII, simply forward of the Buccaneers and Chiefs, the newest champs earlier than the Rams.
- Many of the Payments hype revolves round quarterback Josh Allen, who occurs to be Caesars’ preseason MVP favourite. The 26-year-old All-Professional went toe to toe with former MVP Patrick Mahomes in Buffalo’s extra time playoff loss to the Chiefs in 2021.
- The Payments have received at the least 10 video games in three straight seasons below Allen. They’re trying to declare a 3rd straight AFC East title in 2022, after the division belonged to the Patriots for 11 straight years.
- Buffalo’s protection, which incorporates stud starters like Tre’Davious White and Tremaine Edmunds, will now be headlined by Von Miller, the longtime Broncos and up to date Rams linebacker who signed a profitable deal to steer the Payments’ go rush this offseason.
- The Chiefs have been the Payments’ kryptonite throughout Buffalo’s transformation to contender. Kansas Metropolis beat Buffalo within the 2020 AFC Championship, then edged the Payments 42-36 within the divisional spherical of the 2021 playoffs.
- In contrast to the Payments, who prolonged prime large receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason, securing Allen’s favourite goal for the lengthy haul, the Chiefs enter 2022 with a remade pass-catching corps after buying and selling perennial Professional Bowler Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.
- Miami is only one of a number of groups to enter the brand new yr with a brand new No. 1 receiver. The Raiders (Davante Adams), Eagles (A.J. Brown), Browns (Amari Cooper), Cardinals (Marquise Brown), Titans (Robert Woods) and Jaguars (Christian Kirk) are all trying to new faces to steer their WRs out of the gate.
- The Broncos wish to snap a six-year streak of lacking the playoffs with possibly the largest addition of the offseason, longtime Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, acquired in a blockbuster commerce initially of free company.
- The final time Denver made the postseason, it received the Tremendous Bowl. That was 2015, when Peyton Manning, the group’s final supersized QB addition, began below heart.
- Broncos Nation will get its first take a look at Wilson in orange and blue on “Monday Evening Soccer,” when Wilson’s outdated group, the Seahawks, is ready to host a Week 1 tilt in Seattle.
- No division enters with greater expectations than the AFC West, the place Denver made the largest splash at QB however the Chargers spent massive round their very own star QB, Justin Herbert; the Raiders did the identical below new coach Josh McDaniels; and the Chiefs stay annual title contenders due to QB Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid.
- The Chargers enter their second yr below coach Brandon Staley with a reloaded protection. The largest additions: Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson and Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
- Just like the Payments, the Chargers are largely thought-about AFC muscle due to their QB. Herbert, 24, is the primary participant in NFL historical past to throw at the least 30 touchdowns in every of his first two seasons.
- The Raiders are banking on their very own QB, Derek Carr, guiding a brand new regime, extending the 31-year-old via 2025 and paying as much as land Adams, his outdated Fresno State teammate, from the Packers.
- McDaniels, who’s making his debut as Raiders coach, spent the final 10 years below Invoice Belichick with the Patriots. He beforehand parlayed a New England job right into a head teaching gig in 2009 however lasted lower than two seasons with the Broncos.
- After buying and selling Hill, the Chiefs wish to show they’re nonetheless a mannequin offense, turning to a number of newcomers (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore) to function retailers for Mahomes.
- Oddsmakers nonetheless love Kansas Metropolis’s possibilities of controlling the star-studded AFC. Mahomes is a top-two favorite to win his second NFL MVP award, and the Chiefs sit behind solely the Payments in AFC title odds.
- Underneath Reid, the Chiefs have received at the least 12 video games in 5 of their final six seasons. They’ve logged double-digit wins in eight of Reid’s 9 seasons atop the workers, in addition to six straight AFC West titles and three straight AFC Championship appearances. They got here inside 4 factors of showing in a 3rd straight Tremendous Bowl in 2021.
- The Bengals, who upset the Chiefs within the AFC Championship, wish to defend their first AFC North title in six years. Though they did not win the Tremendous Bowl in opposition to the Rams, their march via the postseason confirmed them as one of many largest turnaround tales in current reminiscence; they went simply 6-25-1 below coach Zac Taylor the earlier two years.
- QB Joe Burrow is trying to return Cincinnati to the playoffs behind an improved offensive line, which has three new starters in ex-Patriots heart Ted Karras, ex-Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa and ex-Cowboys sort out La’el Collins.
- The Bengals might need one in all, if not the perfect, skill-position group within the NFL between Burrow, working again Joe Mixon, and large receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The latter three mixed for 3,374 yards in 2021.
- Regardless of their title bid, the Bengals might face stiff competitors within the AFC North, the place the rival Browns, Ravens and Steelers all seem improved. Not one in all them has managed the division for greater than two seasons at a time for the reason that 1990s.
- The Browns made the largest, if not unanimously celebrated, strikes to enhance in 2022. None was larger than their commerce for ex-Texans QB Deshaun Watson, a three-time Professional Bowler who nonetheless faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct.
- Watson’s arrival successfully spelled the top of former No. 1 general choose Baker Mayfield’s profession in Cleveland. The Browns are nonetheless trying to commerce Mayfield, who battled accidents throughout a lot of an iffy 2021 marketing campaign.
- It stays to be seen if — and, extra doubtless, how lengthy — Watson will likely be suspended in gentle of his alleged serial abuse. The Browns insist publicly they’ve reviewed their new QB’s background, however NFL self-discipline is anticipated.
- If/when Watson is suspended, the Browns are set to show to journeyman Jacoby Brissett as their interim QB. Brissett’s most up-to-date stops embrace the Dolphins’ and Colts’ backup roles.
- Outdoors of their QB uncertainties, the Browns boast among the prime expertise within the NFL. Operating again Nick Chubb, new receiver Cooper, pass-rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward are all Professional Bowl-caliber starters.
- The Ravens, in the meantime, are relying as a lot on acquainted faces as new names to return to the playoff image. They determine to be a lot more healthy in 2022 after shedding numerous starters, together with actually their total secure of working backs, in 2021.
- QB Lamar Jackson is the largest identify getting back from damage for Baltimore. Regardless of MVP-level athleticism, he faces his personal set of questions coming into a contract yr: Will his lack of a long-term deal have an effect on his play? Will the lack of No. 1 wideout Marquise Brown harm his passing improvement? Will the Ravens double down on a run-first strategy round his legs?
- Baltimore is trying to keep away from a 3rd straight yr of regression. The Ravens have made the playoffs 9 occasions in John Harbaugh’s 14 seasons as coach, however their win complete has decreased from 14 to 11 to eight the final three years.
- The Steelers, who’ve by no means had a shedding season below Mike Tomlin, are coming into the yr with out Ben Roethlisberger at QB for the primary time since 2003. His instant successor may very well be first-round choose Kenny Pickett, from — the place else — Pittsburgh.
- As soon as the powerhouse of the AFC, the Patriots wish to construct on QB Mac Jones’ encouraging rookie yr and win their first playoff sport in 4 years. They went 10-7 in 2021 however had been blown out by the rival Payments within the wild card spherical.
- New England seems extra curious about successful the old school manner, with environment friendly passing, a large floor sport and bodily protection. That is a method additionally set to be deployed in Seattle, the place Pete Carroll tries to win with out Wilson.
- One of many few gambles the Patriots are taking at WR to assist Jones in 12 months 2: DeVante Parker, the previous Dolphins standout, acquired by way of commerce earlier than the draft. Parker is ready to compete with the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and rookie Tyquan Thornton for taking part in time.
- Broncos castoff Drew Lock, a part of the package deal that despatched Wilson to Denver, is competing with veteran backup Geno Smith to start out at QB in Seattle. The Seahawks’ 7-10 end in 2021 snapped their three-year playoff streak.
- The Dolphins are additionally poised to lean on the run below new coach Mike McDaniel, a former prime assistant to Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers. Miami added a number of backs, together with ex-Cardinals starter Chase Edmonds, behind younger QB Tua Tagovailoa and will additionally incorporate Hill in reverses and run-centric packages.
- Talking of San Francisco and working receivers, prime weapon Deebo Samuel could or will not be on the town as he seeks a commerce, which provides uncertainty to an offense with a query mark at crucial place. Incumbent QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expensive and injury-prone, leaving former first-round choose Trey Lance because the tantalizing however unproven successor.
- The 49ers have both been elite or lackluster below Shanahan, logging three shedding information and two NFC Championship bids in 5 years. They spent massive to draft Lance in 2021, however the NDSU product noticed restricted enjoying time as a rookie.
- Again within the AFC East, one other Shanahan disciple, coordinator Mike LaFleur, is trying to oversee a significant step ahead for Jets’ former first-round QB Zach Wilson, who struggled mightily for a lot of his 2021 debut.
- Few QBs enter the brand new season with a extra improved supporting forged than Wilson, whose Jets added receiver Garrett Wilson, working again Breece Corridor and lineman Laken Tomlinson. The group’s protection additionally has plenty of intriguing new faces, together with rookies Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson II, and defensive backs D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead.
- The reigning AFC South champion Titans are coming into a make-or-break yr for QB Ryan Tannehill, who helped flip Tennessee right into a contender however is 0-Three in his final three playoff begins. Tannehill is expendable after 2022 and now faces long-term competitors in rookie Malik Willis, extensively thought-about probably the most electrical QB prospect of his class.
- The Titans are asking rookie receiver Treylon Burks to play an enormous position out of the gate, drafting the large wideout to interchange former No. 1 Brown, who was dealt to the Eagles on draft day. Tennessee’s offense nonetheless figures to run via massive again Derrick Henry, nonetheless, with Jeffery Simmons headlining their powerful entrance on the opposite facet of the ball.
- The Colts are set to open the yr with a brand new beginning QB for the seventh straight season, with longtime Falcons standout Matt Ryan changing Carson Wentz, who was dealt to Washington following a poor end to 2021.
- The 37-year-old Ryan is hoping to comply with within the footsteps of Lions-turned-Rams star Matthew Stafford, one other confirmed QB who discovered prompt playoff success after relocating from his longtime NFL house to a win-now setup. Indianapolis’ prime items, together with RB Jonathan Taylor and a stingy protection now led by Gus Bradley, determine to get him again within the postseason combine.
- If Ryan goes down in Indy, the Colts’ new backup is Nick Foles, who famously thrived below coach Frank Reich in Philadelphia, the place Foles received Tremendous Bowl MVP because the fill-in star for the Eagles’ 2017 title run.
- Talking of ex-Eagles stars, Doug Pederson is hoping to rejuvenate the Jaguars after a yr away from the sport, changing City Meyer as head coach. His prime asset, QB Trevor Lawrence, bought a slew of big-money investments this offseason, together with receivers Kirk and Zay Jones, tight finish Evan Engram and lineman Brandon Scherff.
- The Jaguars will enter the season with the final two No. 1 general draft picks: Lawrence and new DT/DE Travon Walker.
- Jacksonville has made the playoffs simply twice up to now 15 years, and the Jags have received simply 15 video games over the past 4. Even a several-win enchancment from their 3-14 end in 2021 would doubtless be thought-about a hit for his or her new workers.
- The Giants have additionally been bottom-dwellers of late, making the playoffs as soon as within the final 10 years. They’re banking on a pair of former Payments leaders, new coach Brian Daboll and basic supervisor Joe Schoen, to uproot a dear, underwhelming roster.
- Former first-round QB Daniel Jones is trying to earn extra time below heart in New York, the place the Giants declined his fifth-year possibility, making 2022 Jones’ ultimate audition to stay Massive Blue’s signal-caller. His new coach, Daboll, famously helped develop Allen from scattershot starter to regular playmaker in Buffalo.
- Washington is hoping to strike its personal form of gold at QB, turning to Eagles and Colts castoff Wentz by way of commerce. They’ve cycled via younger and outdated QBs alike, and coach Ron Rivera hasn’t received double-digit video games since 2017, when he was with the Panthers.
- That is the primary season Washington will play because the Commanders. The franchise spent two years as Washington Soccer Crew after retiring its longtime “Redskins” nickname in 2020.
- The Cowboys enter as favorites to win the NFC East, which they did in 2021, however their very own coach, Mike McCarthy, may very well be on the new seat due to earlier public strain from group proprietor Jerry Jones.
- Dallas scored extra factors than any group within the NFL a yr in the past, however QB Dak Prescott’s offensive lineup will look totally different, with Collins, Cooper and Wilson Jr. all gone. Staples like Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz are nonetheless on the town and determine to headline the group.
- The Cowboys’ protection, below the course of Dan Quinn (a Jones favourite and potential McCarthy successor), options possibly the NFL’s prime younger defensive playmakers in Micah Parsons, who racked up 13 sacks as a 22-year-old rookie; and Trevon Diggs, whose hit-or-miss protection netted him an NFL-leading 11 interceptions.
- Few groups are surging as potential division challengers fairly just like the Eagles, who completed 9-Eight below new coach Nick Sirianni in 2021 and added quite a lot of massive names by way of the draft and free company, together with Brown, DE/LB Haason Reddick, DT Jordan Davis and CB James Bradberry.
- Philadelphia is poised to lean extra on the passing sport after excelling as a run-heavy offense down the stretch in 2021, with third-year QB Jalen Hurts trying to safe a long-term job with Brown and DeVonta Smith as his prime younger targets.
- If any division is up for grabs, it is the NFC East, the place there hasn’t been a repeat champion since 2001-2004.
- If there’s one division winner from 2021 that you may wager will lose its crown, it is perhaps the Cowboys, not solely due to the NFC East’s parity however as a result of Dallas hasn’t had back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins for the reason that 1990s.
- Whereas the 49ers and Seahawks are coping with uncertainty at QB, the Cardinals may take the cake for NFC West drama. QB Kyler Murray continues to be engaged in a quiet contract dispute, star WR DeAndre Hopkins will miss the primary six video games resulting from suspension, and coach Kliff Kingsbury has job safety on a brand new deal however has overseen late-season slumps yearly.
- In Inexperienced Bay, star QB and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers should navigate his first season with out Adams since 2013. Rookie Christian Watson, a second-round select of NDSU, might rapidly change into a go-to goal on the surface.
- With or and not using a deep receiving corps, the Packers wish to make it 4 straight seasons with at the least 13 wins below coach Matt LaFleur. They’re additionally aiming for his or her fourth straight NFC North title.
- One space wherein Inexperienced Bay ought to be improved is on protection, the place star nook Jaire Alexander is more healthy and newly paid, and rookie newcomers Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt ought to give the entrance seven extra juice.
- The NFC North runners-up, the Vikings, are hoping to get again within the playoffs to kick off a brand new regime, with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell changing Mike Zimmer at head coach and former Browns govt Kwesi Adofo-Mensah taking up for Rick Spielman at basic supervisor.
- The largest gamble of recent Vikings management was the choice to recommit to — slightly than promote — QB Kirk Cousins, who’s but to style a lot big-game glory however has largely supplied top-12ish manufacturing below heart. Cousins is now tied to Minnesota via 2023, however the thought is he’ll be higher utilized with an offensive thoughts working the present.
- If Cousins does not encourage Vikings trustworthy, his weapons nonetheless ought to. RB Dalvin Cook dinner and WR Justin Jefferson are arguably top-three gamers at their respective positions and may preserve Minnesota explosive on that facet of the ball.
- The brand new-look Vikings are clearly curious about successful now slightly than rebuilding slowly, as a few of their largest investments on protection, as soon as a powerful level below Zimmer, anticipate early outcomes. New starters Jordan Hicks and Za’Darius Smith, for instance, ought to pair properly with holdovers like Danielle Hunter and Eric Kendricks to solidify that unit.
- The Bears additionally addressed their protection forward of 2022, swapping out getting older belongings like Mack for kids like Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, and naming former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus their new head man.
- Whereas Chicago’s protection might nonetheless be feisty, the brand new Bears regime is asking an terrible lot of second-year QB Justin Fields, saddling the previous first-rounder with an iffy line and go catchers. It is a probably harmful highway to take, even when they plan to spend massive in 2023, after only recently exiling one other prime QB choose they struggled to develop.
- The Lions, who have not received a playoff sport since 1991, wish to translate coach Dan Campbell’s beloved demeanor into on-field outcomes, after ending his debut with only a 3-13-1 report.
- Detroit will boast much more velocity on offense, including former Jaguars standout D.J. Chark and Alabama product Jameson Williams to an offense already that includes younger playmakers like D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson. Their questions primarily lie on protection, the place they used their prime draft choose on edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson; and QB, the place Jared Goff by some means managed to stave off any additions to the place with a single mediocre season as a stopgap.
- The largest story of the season may reside in Tampa, the place the ageless Tom Brady will embark on his 23rd season (and third because the Buccaneers QB) after abruptly getting back from his post-2021 retirement, which lasted all of 40 days.
- Brady’s return coincides with the return of loads of different notable Bucs, together with Tremendous Bowl names like Chris Godwin, Carlton Davis and Ryan Jensen. He won’t, nonetheless, play below Bruce Arians this time, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking up as head coach after Arians’ abrupt resignation in March.
- Lots have speculated that Arians’ resignation as Bucs coach has to do with Brady’s return (i.e. that the 2 had been now not working properly collectively), however regardless, it is very potential Brady is coming into his ultimate season in Tampa Bay. His contract permits him to check free company once more after 2022, and the all-time nice would undoubtedly have suitors.
- So long as Brady is below heart with the Bucs, although, it is onerous to wager in opposition to Tampa Bay within the NFC, and particularly within the NFC South, which arguably contains three different groups both blatantly rebuilding or struggling to confess they need to be.
- The Falcons are poised to place up the least quantity of combat within the NFC South. Not solely are they coming into the season with new faces Marcus Mariota and/or Desmond Ridder at QB rather than Ryan, however their roster, save for a number of promising younger items like TE Kyle Pitts and CB A.J. Terrell, appears years away from contending.
- The Panthers enter with an upgraded offensive line and have their very own handful of younger standouts, from D.J. Moore to Derrick Brown, however are set to dwell on yet one more prayer at QB, the place ex-Jets bust Sam Darnold and rookie third-rounder Matt Corral might compete for the Opening Day gig.
- Carolina appears like one of many final logical touchdown spots for veteran QBs nonetheless on the commerce market, specifically Mayfield and Garoppolo. It is potential they may wait till deep into the summer time or preseason to tug the set off on such a transfer.
- The Saints are performing as if they will be again within the playoff combine in 2022, surrounding trial-run QB Jameis Winston with toys each outdated (WR Michael Thomas) and new (WRs Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, OT Trevor Penning).
- After permitting security Marcus Williams to depart for the Ravens in free company, and saying farewell to the retiring Malcolm Jenkins, the Saints are turning to former Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu to steer their secondary.
- New Orleans will likely be with out Sean Payton on the sidelines for the primary time since 2005, with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen taking up after Payton’s indefinite departure from teaching. Allen has been with the Saints in some capability for 12 totally different seasons, however his solely time as a head coach, with the Raiders from 2012-2014, resulted in an 8-28 report.
- Within the occasion Winston goes down (the previous Buccaneers QB has performed a full season simply as soon as in 5 years), the Saints’ new backup is Andy Dalton, the longtime Bengals starter final seen as a No. 2 in Dallas and Chicago.
- If there’s one group that may play spoiler in opposition to the stacked Bucs, it is the Saints, who’ve gone 4-1 in opposition to Tampa Bay since Brady’s transfer from New England. Of their final assembly, Allen was the interim coach and led a 9-Zero shutout victory.
- A dozen totally different groups will likely be featured in at the least 5 prime-time video games: the Payments, Bengals, Broncos, Buccaneers, Chargers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles, 49ers, Packers, Patriots, Steelers and Rams.
- The final two Tremendous Bowl champions have received the championship in their very own stadiums: the Buccaneers, at Raymond James Stadium in 2020; and the Rams, at SoFi Stadium in 2021. The host this yr: State Farm Stadium, house of the Cardinals.
- The reigning champion Rams ought to stay one of many deepest offensive assaults within the NFL, including former Bears WR Allen Robinson to a gaggle already together with Tremendous Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, who led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2021.
- Within the aftermath of the Rams’ 2021 title, there was plenty of hypothesis concerning the potential retirements of each coach Sean McVay and star DT Aaron Donald, every of whom hinted at stepping away from the sport previous to the Tremendous Bowl. Each McVay and Donald are again and on monitor to stay with the membership for at the least this yr.
- Video games will formally start Aug. 4, when the preseason kicks off with the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame Sport. This yr’s opponents are the Jaguars and Raiders, each of whom will debut new coaches.
- This yr’s Worldwide Sequence, that includes the NFL’s annual abroad matchups, contains three video games in London, one in Mexico Metropolis, and one in Germany, the place the Buccaneers and Seahawks will sq. off in Munich.
- For the 17th straight yr, three totally different video games will happen on Thanksgiving: Payments at Lions, Giants at Cowboys, and Patriots at Vikings.
- Christmas Day will characteristic a particular three-game slate for the primary time in NFL historical past: Packers at Dolphins and Broncos at Rams (on CBS and Nickelodeon) within the afternoon, and Buccaneers at Cardinals on “Sunday Evening Soccer.”
- Ten totally different groups will debut new head coaches: the Bears (Eberflus), Broncos (Nathaniel Hackett), Buccaneers (Todd Bowles), Dolphins (McDaniel), Giants (Daboll), Jaguars (Pederson), Raiders (McDaniels), Saints (Allen), Texans (Lovie Smith) and Vikings (O’Connell).
- This would be the second 17-game, 18-week common season in NFL historical past.
- A brand new extra time rule will go into impact beginning within the playoffs. Beforehand, the primary group to attain a landing (or rating any factors and stop the opposite group from scoring as many on its ensuing possession) would win. Now, each groups are assured at the least one possession.
- The NFL continues to be investigating the alleged conduct of Dolphins proprietor Stephen Ross, who was named in a wide-spanning class-action lawsuit from Brian Flores, the group’s former coach. Flores, now an assistant with the Steelers, has make clear alleged racial discrimination in hiring and office practices across the league, and one in all his allegations suggests Ross as soon as supplied him $100,000 per loss to safe higher draft positioning.
- “Thursday Evening Soccer” will now stream solely on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.
- A number of specialty broadcasts debuted in current seasons will proceed in 2022, together with Paramount’s household oriented Nickelodeon simulcast, which can run on Christmas Day; and ESPN2’s “Monday Evening Soccer with Peyton and Eli.”
- Lead nationwide TV broadcasters at the moment are as follows: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (CBS), Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen (Fox), Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth (NBC), Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (ESPN/ABC), Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit (Amazon).
