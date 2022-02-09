2022 Oscar Nominations | Bossip

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards and there’s already lots of chatter about notable nominations and snubs.

This year’s ceremony which will be produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss, will include 12 nominations for the film The Power of the Dog, 10 nods for Dune, seven for Belfast, and seven for West Side Story.

Additionally, viewers of the Academy Awards will see the Best Actor category include nominations for Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth and Will Smith for King Richard, marking the second time the actors have been up against each other for the Oscar.

Back in 2002, Denzel beat out Will for Best Actor for his role as Alonzo Harris in Training Day. If Denzel beats out Will and the other nominees, he will become the first Black actor to win three Oscars.

King Richard also received two more notable nominations; one for Aunjanue Ellis, for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Oracene Price…

and one for Beyoncé for best original song for “Be Alive” from the soundtrack.

This marks Bey’s very first Oscar nomination and naturally, the BeyHive is ELATED.

All the while people have been rejoicing about the nominees that also include Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress, and a Best Documentary Feature nomination for Questlove’s Summer Of Soul, several people think some standout actresses were snubbed.

Several people on social media are decrying Ruth Negga’s snub for Passing.

According to movie watchers, the actress was EXCELLENT as Clare Kendry, a Black woman passing for white who is married to a rich, racist white man.

Additionally, there are rumblings that Ruth’s Passing costar Tessa Thompson was snubbed…

as well as Jennifer Hudson for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect.

Some people also think that Lady Gaga was owed a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Who do YOU think got snubbed?

The 94th Academy Awards will air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on ABC Sunday, March 27—will YOU be watching?

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast, Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, Diane Warren

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best International Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold