2022 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule for Round 3 at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — It’s Moving Day at the 2022 PGA Championship, and with 36 holes left to play, the sprint to the finish line for this year’s Wanamaker Trophy is officially halfway complete. We’ve got stars competing at the top of the leaderboard into the weekend, which should provide plenty of drama despite world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and several other stars not making the cut.
Saturday starts early with a 8 a.m. ET tee time to get Round 3 underway. Follow live PGA Championship leaderboard coverage. It will end with an incredible final few pairings as Will Zalatoris and Mito Pereira go off last at 2:50 p.m. and Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson begin their rounds just before them at 2:40 p.m.. With the field narrowed to top 70 and ties, groups will exclusively begin their rounds at the first tee with no split starts.
Weather could be a factor on Saturday and conditions could easily make for some unpredictability. After two days reaching high 80s and low 90s along with plenty of wind, the high temperature is expected to only reach low 60s with scattered thunderstorms that may pop in and out throughout much of the day. Wind out of the north could gust up to 20 mph. If there wasn’t already drama with play on the course, there definitely could be with the weather as it has already played a role in the third round, pushing tee times back 37 minutes from their original start time.
Here’s a look at every group starting in the third round at the 104th PGA Championship. View the full PGA Championship schedule and coverage guide to follow the action all week long. All times Eastern
2022 PGA Championship tee times, Round 3 pairings
8:37 a.m. –Brian Harman
8:46 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz
8:55 a.m. — Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino
9:04 a.m. — Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama
9:13 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Luke List
9:22 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel
9:31 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel
9:40 a.m. –Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
9:49 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
9:58 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Shaun Norris
10:07 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman
10:16 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk
10:25 a.m. — Jason Day, Russell Henley
10:34 a.m. — Justin Harding, Marc Leishman
10:43 a.m. — Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter
10:52 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari
11:10 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok
11:19 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III
11:28 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak
11:37 a.m. –K.H. Kee, Shane Lowry
11:46 a.m. — Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin
11:55 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
12:04 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
12:13 p.m. — Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre
12:22 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert
12:31 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
12:40 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge
12:49 p.m. — Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland
12:58 p.m. — Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power
1:07 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Kevin Na
1:16 p.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Max Homa
1:25 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann
1:34 p.m. — Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
1:43 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Cameron Young
1:52 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar
2:10 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk
2:20 p.m. — Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick
2:30 p.m. –Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer
2:40 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
2:50 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira
