2022 PGA Championship TV schedule, live stream, coverage, watch online, channel, golf tee times

The second major of the year takes center stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the beauty of May surrounding Southern Hills at the 2022 PGA Championship. This site has proven to be a tough test already, and given this year’s affair includes such a loaded field, the leaderboard is looking strong as Round 3 action continues live on Saturday.
It’s so stacked that even a couple unfortunate absences have not been felt. Among those not in attendance is defending champion Phil Mickelson, who watches from afar as the rest of the golf world moves on without him. Tiger Woods teed it up but did not start well, though he rebounded Friday to make the cut for his second straight major since returning from a devastating car wreck.
Supplanting Rory McIlroy (in front after 18 holes) atop the leaderboard is Will Zalatoris, who took advantage of complimentary weather conditions in his two sessions to shoot a 131 and hold a one-shot lead on the field entering Moving Day. McIlroy is one of a number of names — notably among them Justin Thomas — looking to push the 25-year-old American for the top spot.
CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 32nd consecutive year while hosting coverage from the 18th tower alongside lead analyst Sir Nick Faldo. Also at Southern Hills for CBS Sports are Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman, Dottie Pepper, Mark Immelman, Colt Knost and Amanda Renner.
The 104rd PGA Championship is the 32nd consecutive (and 39th overall) broadcast by CBS Sports, which this year will deploy roughly 140 cameras and almost 150 microphones throughout the course to capture all the sights and sounds. Live drone coverage and robotic bunker cameras are among a dozen technological enhancements that will be utilized throughout the coverage.
While attending the PGA Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game’s grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship throughout this week with action streaming live all weekend.
Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible throughout the weekend. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout, view Round 3 tee times and download the CBS Sports App to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device this weekend.
All times Eastern
Round 3 — Saturday, May 21
Round 3 start time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+
- Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Holes 16-18 — Noon to 7 p.m.
Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+
Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~
*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required
Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 3 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 — Sunday, May 22
Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.
PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+
- Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Holes 16-18 — Noon to 7 p.m.
Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+
Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~
*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required
Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Additional coverage on CBS Sports Network
- PGA Championship On the Range — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Thursday, Friday)
Pre-round player interviews, analysis, daily previews
- PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — 9-10 p.m. (Thursday, Friday), 8-9 p.m. (Saturday, Sunday)
Post-round highlights, analysis, player interviews
- PGA Championship encores — 9 p.m. (Saturday, Sunday)
Encore presentations of Round 3 and Round 4 action
- Faldo Formula — 12:30-1 p.m. (Saturday)
Preview of the weekend at Southern Hills
- PGA Championship Archives — Available all week
Relive the most memorable moments in PGA Championship history
