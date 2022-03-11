2022 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from record $20 million pool

It is laborious to overstate the scale of the 2022 Gamers Championship purse. At $20 million, it is a $5 million bump from final yr’s version and simply the largest particular person occasion purse within the historical past of golf. It is almost double any of the 4 main championship purses, which implies that there is a lot to play for even in the event you’re not within the hunt for the victory on Sunday afternoon at TPC Sawgrass.

To contextualize the numerous quantity of this prize cash, the $3.6 million winner’s share is greater than the profession earnings of Lee Trevino (who gained 29 occasions), Frank Nobilo, Sandy Lyle and Johnny Miller (who gained 25 occasions). The participant who finishes in final after the lower is made will earn $43,000, which is sort of equal to what Jack Nicklaus earned for profitable the primary Gamers Championship again in 1974.

Everybody who finishes within the prime 36 this yr makes no less than six figures. The highest 11 finishers will all earn over $500,000. The highest 36 will all seize six-figure paydays. If that sounds monumental, effectively, that is exactly the best way to explain it.

The one query at this level is when these payouts might be processed. After inclement climate led to a complete of a 5-hour delay on Thursday, there is a stable probability that The Gamers doesn’t wrap up till Monday afternoon.

2022 Gamers Championship purse, prize cash