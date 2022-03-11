Sports

2022 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from record $20 million pool

March 11, 2022
It is laborious to overstate the scale of the 2022 Gamers Championship purse. At $20 million, it is a $5 million bump from final yr’s version and simply the largest particular person occasion purse within the historical past of golf. It is almost double any of the 4 main championship purses, which implies that there is a lot to play for even in the event you’re not within the hunt for the victory on Sunday afternoon at TPC Sawgrass.

To contextualize the numerous quantity of this prize cash, the $3.6 million winner’s share is greater than the profession earnings of Lee Trevino (who gained 29 occasions), Frank Nobilo, Sandy Lyle and Johnny Miller (who gained 25 occasions). The participant who finishes in final after the lower is made will earn $43,000, which is sort of equal to what Jack Nicklaus earned for profitable the primary Gamers Championship again in 1974.

Everybody who finishes within the prime 36 this yr makes no less than six figures. The highest 11 finishers will all earn over $500,000. The highest 36 will all seize six-figure paydays. If that sounds monumental, effectively, that is exactly the best way to explain it.

The one query at this level is when these payouts might be processed. After inclement climate led to a complete of a 5-hour delay on Thursday, there is a stable probability that The Gamers doesn’t wrap up till Monday afternoon.

2022 Gamers Championship purse, prize cash

1st$3,600,000
2nd$2,180,000
third$1,380,000
4th$980,000
fifth$820,000
sixth$725,000
seventh$675,000
eighth$625,000
ninth$585,000
10th$545,000
11th$505,000
12th$465,000
13th$425,000
14th$385,000
15th$365,000
16th$345,000
17th$325,000
18th$305,000
19th$285,000
20th$265,000
21st$245,000
22nd$225,000
23rd$209,000
24th$193,000
25th$177,000
26th$161,000
27th$155,000
28th$149,000
29th$143,000
30th$137,000
31st$131,000
32nd$125,000
33rd$119,000
34th$114,000
35th$109,000
36th$104,000
37th$99,000
38th$95,000
39th$91,000
40th$87,000
41st$83,000
42nd$79,000
43rd$75,000
44th$71,000
45th$67,000
46th$63,000
47th$59,000
48th$55,800
49th$53,000
50th$51,400
51st$50,200
52nd$49,000
53rd$48,200
54th$47,400
55th$47,000
56th$46,600
57th$46,200
58th$45,800
59th$45,400
60th$45,000
61st$44,600
62nd$44,200
63rd$43,800
64th$43,400
65th$43,000





