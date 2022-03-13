2022 Players Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule for Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass

The primary spherical of the 2022 Gamers Championship lastly wrapped up Saturday after prolonged climate delays on Thursday and Friday. Consequently, practically two-thirds of the sector has but to start Spherical 2, which is able to proceed Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m. ET.
Play resumed Saturday afternoon, however as soon as it received underway, forceful winds led to scores ballooning over par for a lot of the sector. Brooks Koepka, for instance, shot the excessive spherical of the match with a 9-over 81. This because the 17th annoyed most of the greatest golfers within the sport as untenable situations led to utterly unpredictable shot landings.
If every thing breaks proper, The Gamers will wrap Monday night time. The objective of match officers is to make the lower early Sunday and get deep into Spherical three earlier than darkness falls. That might enable golfers to wrap Spherical three and hopefully full Spherical four by Monday night time. If not, play may run into Tuesday.
This is a have a look at the remaining tee occasions and pairings for Spherical 2 at TPC Sawgrass. Try our full schedule and protection information for The Gamers Championship.
2022 Gamers tee occasions, Spherical 2 pairings
Tee No. 1
TBA — Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith
TBA — Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
8:20 a.m. — Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey
8:31 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker
8:42 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff
8:53 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri
9:04 a.m. — Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley
Tee No. 10
TBA — Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer
TBA — Okay.H. Lee, Adam Lengthy, Kevin Tway
8:20 a.m. — Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker
8:31 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Brian Homosexual, Corey Conners
8:42 a.m. — Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell
8:53 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas
9:04 a.m. — Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith
