2022 Players Championship TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, golf tee times

The Gamers Championship has 47 of the highest 50 gamers on the earth as a part of its 2022 discipline. The one drawback? These golfers can’t appear to get on the course. With heavy rain and now wind wreaking havoc at TPC Sawgrass, the event has been considerably delayed with solely 34% of the sector having accomplished their first 36 holes earlier than dusk Saturday.

Due to the severity of the climate, the PGA Tour has but to announce its timeline for the rest of the week. A Monday end is the plan, although the occasion might stretch into Tuesday if there are additional delays throughout the weekend.

Nonetheless, essentially the most great time of the golf season — six straight months of top-tier occasions that includes the very best golfers on the earth — continues in Jacksonville, Florida, with world No. 1 Jon Rahm having entered as favourite. Defending champion Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, probably the greatest younger gamers on the earth, began the occasion among the many high three on the Caesars Sportsbook odds board.

Whereas attending The Gamers is a dream for a lot of, merely with the ability to watch the occasion reside from house or the workplace is an unbelievable deal with every year, and we right here at CBS Sports activities are thrilled to convey you wall-to-wall protection, persevering with Saturday.

Sufficient speaking about it. Right here’s how one can watch as a lot of the 2022 Gamers Championship as potential all through the week. Additionally, take a look at the remaining Round 2 tee times because the spherical wraps up early Sunday.

All occasions Jap

Rounds 2 & 3 — Sunday, March 14

Sunday begin time: 8:15 a.m.

TV protection: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast reside stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Strive totally free)

Reside stream: 8:15 a.m. to six p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Teams — 8:15 a.m. to six p.m.

Expanded Group Protection — 8:15 a.m. to six p.m.

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17) — 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes (Nos. 12, 17) — 1-6 p.m.

Rounds 3 & 4 — Monday, March 15

Protection data to be introduced