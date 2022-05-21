2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called Kentucky Derby double tells picks

Although Churchill Downs may be the most recognizable track to many horse racing fans, Pimlico Race Course’s history runs deep. The site of Saturday’s 2022 Preakness Stakes has been the home of the second jewel in horse racing’s triple crown since 1904 and opened in 1870. In the 147th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Epicenter is the favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds at 6-5. Other top thoroughbreds like fellow Kentucky Derby entry Simplification (6-1), Early Voting (7-2), and Creative Minister (10-1) highlight the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders. With Derby winner Rich Strike not in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, fans will be hungry for another long shot to shake things up, and Fenwick (50-1) or Happy Jack (30-1) could scratch that itch. Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you’ll want to see what SportsLine’s Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.
He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He’s also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year’s massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.
In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.
Now, with the 2022 Preakness Stakes coming up, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.
Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions
One of Demling’s surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. Part of Secret Oath’s interest among racing fans and bettors is the novelty that she is the top filly in the race.
An impressive win in the Kentucky Oaks has given her steam, but the anticipation of having a filly step up to beat battle-tested colts has been the lead driver in her pre-race hype rather than an identifiable trait that makes her stand out against them from a performance standpoint. Demling believes Secret Oath will factor into the end result of the race, just not as the winning thoroughbred.
How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, bets
Demling just locked in his picks for Epicenter, Early Voting, and every horse in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. He’s also high on a surprising underdog who has the connections and history to dominate on Saturday. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.
Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2022? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling’s picks for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and 9 of the last 17 Preakness winners.
2022 Preakness Stakes horses, odds
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL