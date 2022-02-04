2022 Pro Bowl odds, line, picks: AFC vs. NFC prediction, NFL best bets from proven expert on 74-49 roll

The Pro Bowl is back this season after taking a one-year hiatus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFC is looking to pick up its first win against the AFC since 2013. Since shifting away from mixed conference rosters and returning back to normal conference teams in 2016, the AFC was won four straight games. The starting quarterbacks for this year’s matchup are Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers for the AFC and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The 2022 Pro Bowl odds list the AFC as a one-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 62.5. Before locking in any 2022 Pro Bowl picks, you need to see what SportsLine’s No. 1 NFL expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. This season he has been on fire with his NFL picks. Hartstein is 74-49-1 in his last 124 NFL sides, for a profit of more than $1,700.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on the 2022 Pro Bowl from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can only see his 2022 Pro Bowl pick at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for AFC vs. NFC in the Pro Bowl 2022:

AFC vs. NFC spread: AFC -1

AFC vs. NFC over-under: 62.5 points

AFC vs. NFC money line: AFC -115, NFC -105

AFC: Justin Herbert is making his first Pro Bowl appearance

NFC: Kirk Cousins is making his third Pro Bowl appearance

Featured Game | NFC All-Pros vs. AFC All-Pros

Why the AFC can cover

Herbert is getting the starting nod in his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Oregon product had a masterful second professional season. Herbert was ranked second in the NFL in passing yards (5,014), third in passing touchdowns (38) and third in QBR (65.6). The 2020 sixth overall pick threw at least three passing touchdowns in seven games during the regular season.

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor is also getting the start in his Pro Bowl debut. The Wisconsin product was a workhorse in the backfield for Indianapolis. He was first in the NFL in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18). The 2020 second-round pick is tough to tackle and has the speed to break away once he’s in the open field. Taylor could also catch the ball out of the backfield, logging 40 receptions for 360 yards and two scores.

Why the NFC can cover

Cousins and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray combined to toss 57 passing touchdowns during the 2021 regular season. The backfield features Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook (1,159 yards, six TDs), Arizona’s James Conner (752 yards, 15 TDs) and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara (898 yards, 4 TDs). Kamara can also catch passes from the backfield, logging 47 receptions for 439 yards and 5 TDs.

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons (13 sacks), Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquil Barrett (10 sacks), as well as Chicago’s Robert Quinn (18.5 sacks), form a dominant pass rush for the NFC. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, Eagles CB Darius Slay, and New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore will provide coverage in the secondary. All three players snagged at least three interceptions on the year, with Diggs grabbing a league-high 11.

How to make 2022 Pro Bowl picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he’s leaning over on the point total, he has also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side of the AFC vs. NFC Pro Bowl spread to back at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 Pro Bowl? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the NFC vs. AFC spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2022 Pro Bowl spread to jump on, all from the NFL expert who’s 74-49-1 in his last 124 NFL picks, and find out.