2022 Selection Sunday show: March Madness bracket reveal time for NCAA Tournament, watch live stream

March Insanity is formally right here with convention tournaments in full swing and the bracket reveal is simply across the nook. The 2022 NCAA Event involves life through the Choice Sunday present, however earlier than they determine the sector — and earlier than you bust out your (sure-to-win-the-office-pool this yr, proper?) bracket — you have to first determine who the heck you make picks on this yr.

Such is why the hubbub is made annually about Choice Sunday, the day (which, you guessed it, falls on a Sunday) through which the sector of 68 groups is unveiled. 2022 NCAA Males’s Basketball Championship Choice Present is at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. Right here is data on how one can tune in by way of streaming or cable.

2022 NCAA Males’s Basketball Championship Choice Present



Date : Sunday, March 13 | Time : 5 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 13 | : 5 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Stay stream: March Insanity Stay

Between Choice Sunday and the primary official video games of The Massive Dance, your time will probably be restricted to fill out your bracket. First 4 motion tips about March 15 — again to the traditional pre-pandemic schedule — adopted by first-round motion starting on March 17. This is a full look-ahead at what to anticipate over the approaching weeks by way of the NCAA.

2022 NCAA Event dates