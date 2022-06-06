2022 Special Olympics USA Games officially underway in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the lighting of the flame, it’s recreation on for the 2022 Particular Olympics USA Video games being held proper right here in Central Florida. A gap ceremony at Exploria Stadium Sunday morning launched the athletes, coaches, officers and supporters collectively to have enjoyable.

All of the athletes took half in strolling throughout the topic of Exploria Stadium and welcome within the torch to mild the cauldron. Particular associates confirmed up for the celebration along with Grammy award-winning artist, Sara Bareilles and Mickey, Minnie and the Gang.

Over 5,500 athletes are in metropolis for the video video games hailing from all 50 states and the Caribbean Islands. 607 athletes will characterize Florida on the video video games.

There are nineteen fully totally different competitions scheduled, along with first timers shopping, open swim and equestrian. Venues embrace the ESPN Vast World of Sports activities Complicated, Disney’s Hurricane Lagoon, USTA Nationwide Campus and Rosen Aquatic Middle.

The competitions start on Monday and run by way of Saturday. Extra info regarding the 2022 Particular Olympics USA Video games may be found right here.