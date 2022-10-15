2022 State News Gambling Guide: Week 7

For the primary time this yr, we’ve got some disagreements between Sam, Alex and Eli.

Each week, The State News’ degenerates who’re 21 and older will likely be serving to you attempt to earn some cash with three picks of their very own. We can even replace our data from the final week, so you possibly can see who is absolutely serving to you cash in.

Sam Sklar, Sports Editor (10-8)

Alabama was one play away from dropping as a 24-point favourite, however hey, North Carolina gained outright at Miami! 1-2 for me final week.

Minnesota at Illinois (Under 39.5)

This proper right here is your prototypical Big Ten West matchup. You’ve bought two of the higher defenses within the convention (or ought to I say within the nation) and a pivotal matchup in what can decide the West.

You additionally get two groups with phenomenal operating backs and offenses that wish to eat up the clock. With the standing of Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito unsure, this recreation goes method underneath.

Clemson (-3.5) at Florida State

(*7*)

I actually like this Clemson staff. Dabo Swinney and his protection are all the time wreaking havoc and D.J. Uiagalelei is enjoying at a a lot increased stage than he was final yr. On the opposite aspect, I’m not satisfied that Florida State is a good staff, regardless of a slim loss to NC State two years in the past.

Oklahoma State at TCU (Over 68.5)

I believe this recreation will likely be completely bananas. Oklahoma State’s protection isn’t the identical since Jim Knowles left and Max Duggan is enjoying like one of many high quarterbacks within the nation. Spencer Sanders isn’t unhealthy both.

Alex Faber, Football Reporter (6-12)

Another 1-2 week. I’m caught in a rut and I do not know how one can escape.

Things have to show round sooner or later, proper?

Penn State at Michigan (-7)

I hate to say it, however I believe this Michigan staff is legit.

Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has struggled to seek out constant quarterback play. J.J. McCarthy appears to be shifting that narrative. He’s been glorious this season after taking the beginning function from Cade McNamara. With Blake Corum bowling over folks within the run recreation and a set of gifted huge receivers, this McCarthy-led offense is proving to be one of many simpler items within the Big Ten. And, after all, the protection is stout. Michigan will likely be out to show itself in opposition to one of the best staff they’ve confronted all season.

Plus, I don’t belief James Franklin in huge video games.

This matchup all the time appears to be a blowout, with the visiting staff on the receiving finish. I believe that development continues this season. Give me the Wolverines in a route.

Minnesota at Illinois (Over 39)

A number of weeks in the past, I caught just a little flack for selecting the over within the Rutgers-Iowa recreation. I figured that the purpose whole was simply too low for a division one faculty soccer recreation. That wager hit.

I’m going to do the identical factor right here.

Yes, on paper, the battle for the Big Ten West ought to be a low-scoring affair. Both groups like to pound the rock and management the time of possession. Both defenses have really been fairly strong up to now. It’s seemingly going to be a kind of traditional Big Ten video games the place the winner is set by the play within the trenches.

However, 39 factors is simply too low in faculty soccer. Weird stuff occurs on a regular basis. If the ultimate rating is 24-21, by all means a fairly low whole, the wager nonetheless hits. Easy cash.

Alabama at Tennessee (+7)

For the primary time in years, there’s one thing to be enthusiastic about in Knoxville. The Volunteers have a very potent offense led by Hendon Hooker. He has been electrical all season. This weekend, he has an actual shot to have his Heisman second.

Plus, Alabama has simply not regarded like its typical indestructible self. Last week, the Crimson Tide had been a play away from dropping to unranked Texas A&M. A number of weeks in the past, Texas practically upset the visiting Tide. Bryce Young was on a “pitch count” in observe this week, so it appears as if Alabama’s beginning quarterback gained’t be at 100%.

This is the largest recreation Knoxville has seen this decade. I’m totally conscious this wager might completely backfire — one of many guidelines of school soccer is to not wager in opposition to Alabama — nonetheless, I believe the Volunteers are legit this season. I gained’t wager the moneyline, however Tennessee will hold this one shut.

Eli McKown, State News Contributor (7-11)

Didn’t anticipate Oklahoma not scoring a single level final week, however 2-1 continues to be a step in the appropriate path.

Penn State (+7) at Michigan

I used to be down on Penn State previous to the season, however I’ve fallen in love with this squad. The operating recreation is again and is making Sean Clifford look improbable. Add in a troublesome Manny Diaz protection and also you’ve bought one thing right here that I believe can beat Michigan and probably win the East.

Alabama at Tennessee (+7)

Rocky Top. Hendon Hooker. Take the moneyline if you happen to dare.

Oklahoma State (ML) at TCU

Death, taxes and underestimating Oklahoma State. The Cowboys haven’t had a powerful take a look at but, however TCU scraped by with Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels falling down with an damage. I like Oklahoma State to run away with a victory regardless of being the underdog right here.