2022 Super Bowl: How to watch Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Roku, Apple TV and connected devices

Super Bowl LVI is upon us, and this year’s big game promises plenty of drama. The Bengals are looking for their first Lombardi Trophy after rolling through the AFC as explosive underdogs. The Rams are looking to become the second straight team to win a championship in their own stadium, bringing their star power back to their home field at SoFi Stadium. Everything from the quarterback matchup (Joe Burrow versus Matthew Stafford) to the head coaching duel (Zac Taylor against former mentor Sean McVay) is primed for the big stage to close the 2021 season.

How, exactly, can you tune in to watch the game unfold? We’re glad you asked. Here’s how to watch on connected devices:

How to watch the Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Connected devices (catch fuboTV on any of the following): Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers. fuboTV also supports 4K streaming for select events, if you have a TV capable of showing the game in ultra-HD.

No cable is required for fuboTV, a service that broadcasts live TV over the internet. Watch your favorite teams, network shows, news and movies on 100+ channels. Plus on-demand entertainment including full TV series. Every fuboTV account also includes Cloud DVR space at no extra charge. You can hit record from one device, start watching on another, and finish on another. This applies for the Super Bowl LVI broadcast as well.