2022 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: Bengals vs. Rams picks, predictions from dialed-in NFL expert on 22-9 roll

The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to complete an historic worst-to-first transformation when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday. Just two years ago, the Bengals were an NFL-worst 2-14 and followed it up with a 4-11-1 campaign last year in the injury-shortened rookie season for quarterback Joe Burrow. Those six victories are the fewest in NFL history in two combined seasons for a franchise preceding a Super Bowl appearance. The Bengals have lost their prior two Super Bowl trips, while the Rams are seeking their first Super Bowl victory since 2000 and the second in franchise history.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Super Bowl 56 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before you make any Rams vs. Bengals picks, you need to see the Super Bowl 56 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine NFL expert Brett Anderson, considering the heater he’s on.
A CBS Sports NFL editor, Anderson has been covering the NFL and other sports for 25 years, from the Midwest to Midtown Manhattan to South Florida. He joined his first NFL picks pool at age 12 and has been hammering home underdogs ever since. His strategy is a hybrid of data, game film and gut instinct.
For the past three seasons, Anderson has emerged as one of SportsLine’s most profitable NFL experts and is looking to build on what has been another outstanding season. The NFL analyst has posted a record of 22-9 on NFL picks throughout the 2021-22 NFL season to net his followers a profit of more than $1,200.
What’s more, he has gone 3-0 on his against-the-spread picks in the 2022 NFL playoffs. These picks include advising SportsLine members to take the San Francisco 49ers +3.5 against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco squandered a double-digit lead, but still covered the number in the 20-17 loss. Anyone who has followed Anderson is way up.
Now, Anderson has locked in on Rams vs. Bengals from every angle and just released his Super Bowl 56 picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Bengals:
- Bengals vs. Rams point spread: Los Angeles -4
- Bengals vs. Rams over-under total: 48.5 points
- Bengals vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -195, Cincinnati +170
- LAR: Favorite is 3-1-1 against the spread in the past five Super Bowls
- CIN: Bengals have covered six consecutive games against opponents with winning records
Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Why the Rams can cover
The Rams’ mid-season acquisition of veteran linebacker Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos solidified the team’s commitment to winning the Super Bowl 2022, and his presence has paid off in the postseason. Miller has arguably been the most impactful Los Angeles defender in the 2022 NFL playoffs. The 32-year-old has recorded 12 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
His postseason run is reminiscent of the one he made six years ago, when he was named the MVP of Super Bowl 50 after leading the Broncos to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, who were favored by nearly a touchdown. On Sunday, Miller has a chance to become the first defensive player to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards. The Texas A&M product had 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble in 15 regular-season games this year.
Why the Bengals can cover
Many football observers believed Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would be a casualty of the club’s 6-25-1 start in the tenure of coach Zac Taylor. The club was near the bottom of every major defensive statistical category and Taylor was pressured to make changes to his staff. However, the head coach kept Anarumo because he felt the defensive coach had been dealt difficult circumstances over which he had no control.
Now, it appears Taylor’s patience has paid off. The Bengals have used big plays on defense to turn the tide in each of their three playoff wins and Anarumo’s stock has risen to the point where he was interviewed for the head coaching vacancy with the New York Giants. “I promise you we’re not trying to go out there and be bad in the first half,” Anarumo told the media this week. “It’s just a matter of guys settling in and communicating and figuring out maybe this isn’t working as well as we thought and making some adjustments.”
How to make Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl picks
For Super Bowl 56, Anderson is leaning under on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side of the 2022 Super Bowl spread to back, at SportsLine.
So, who wins Rams vs. Bengals? And which side of the Super Bowl 56 spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Bengals spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who’s hit 71 percent of his NFL picks this year, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL