2022 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: Bengals vs. Rams picks, predictions from NFL expert on 22-9 roll

The 2022 Super Bowl features plenty of storylines as the surging Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. Both clubs were the No. 4 seeds in the NFL playoff bracket and won three consecutive games to reach Super Bowl 56. The Bengals (13-7) won the AFC North for the first time since 2015 and defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs to qualify for Super Bowl 2022. The Rams (15-5) backed into the NFC West title and beat the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers in order to earn a berth in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Bengals lead the all-time series 8-6, but the clubs haven’t met since 2019.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Super Bowl 56 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before you make any Rams vs. Bengals picks, you need to see the Super Bowl 56 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine NFL expert Brett Anderson, considering the heater he’s on.

A CBS Sports NFL editor, Anderson has been covering the NFL and other sports for 25 years, from the Midwest to Midtown Manhattan to South Florida. He joined his first NFL picks pool at age 12 and has been hammering home underdogs ever since. His strategy is a hybrid of data, game film and gut instinct.

For the past three seasons, Anderson has emerged as one of SportsLine’s most profitable NFL experts and is looking to build on what has been another outstanding season. The NFL analyst has posted a record of 22-9 on NFL picks throughout the 2021-22 NFL season to net his followers a profit of more than $1,200.

What’s more, he has gone 3-0 on his against-the-spread picks in the 2022 NFL playoffs. These picks include advising SportsLine members to take the San Francisco 49ers +3.5 against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco squandered a double-digit lead, but still covered the number in the 20-17 loss. Anyone who has followed Anderson is way up.

Now, Anderson has locked in on Rams vs. Bengals from every angle and just released his Super Bowl 56 picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Rams point spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Bengals vs. Rams over-under total: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Favorite is 3-1-1 against the spread in the past five Super Bowls

CIN: Bengals have covered six consecutive games against opponents with winning records

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams made it clear from the outset of the season that they were in “win now” mode. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was acquired in an offseason trade with the Detroit Lions and has proven to be an upgrade in L.A.’s system over his predecessor, Jared Goff. Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes.

Other key moves included the in-season trade for stalwart linebacker Von Miller, who helped solidify a defense led by perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald. What’s more, the Rams didn’t hesitate to pick up mercurial receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was cut by the Cleveland Browns mid-season. Beckham has provided a needed additional weapon for Stafford and has come up big in the 2022 NFL playoffs. He had nine catches for a season-high 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game.

Why the Bengals can cover

Many football observers believed the Bengals were probably at least a year away from becoming serious contenders because of their general lack of depth and inexperience on both sides of the ball. But they ended up ahead of the curve in no small part because of the confidence and production of quarterback Joe Burrow, who was taken the top overall pick two years ago.

Burrow guided the Tigers to an undefeated season and national title at LSU. His now-famous poise and confidence have carried over to pro game, as he has already delivered on his promise to turn the Bengals into a winner. Burrow was integral to Cincinnati’s comeback from an 18-point deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. He went 23-of-38 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added 25 rushing yards on five attempts.

How to make Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl picks

For Super Bowl 56, Anderson is leaning under on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side of the 2022 Super Bowl spread to back, at SportsLine.

So, who wins Rams vs. Bengals? And which side of the Super Bowl 56 spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Bengals spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who’s hit 71 percent of his NFL picks this year, and find out.