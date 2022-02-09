2022 Super Bowl odds, line, spread: Bengals vs. Rams picks, predictions from proven NFL expert on 22-9 roll

The Los Angeles Rams will try to take advantage of a home-field edge when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday. The NFC champion Rams (15-5) play their home games at SoFi Stadium, where they went 5-3 in the regular season and won two games in the 2022 NFL playoffs in order to earn a berth in Super Bowl 56. Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of being the first team to have a true home-field advantage in the Super Bowl and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. Oddsmakers typically see the home-field edge as worth at least three points to NFL spreads. Even so, the AFC champion Bengals (13-7) have covered the spread in seven consecutive games and seek their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Super Bowl 56 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Rams point spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Bengals vs. Rams over-under total: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Favorite is 3-1-1 against the spread in the past five Super Bowls

CIN: Bengals have covered six consecutive games against opponents with winning records

Why the Rams can cover

Perhaps the greatest singular advantage on paper for the 2022 Super Bowl is the Rams’ pass rush against a fragile offensive line that has been a major liability for Cincinnati. The Bengals allowed an NFL-high 51 sacks in the regular season, and the shaky protection for quarterback Joe Burrow has remained an issue throughout the 2022 NFL playoffs. He was sacked just three combined times in playoff wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, but was still hit 10 other times in those games.

Moreover, Burrow was memorably sacked nine times in the divisional round by a Tennessee Titans team that wasn’t known for its daunting pass rush. The Titans had just 43 sacks in the regular season and ranked No. 25 overall against the pass. The Rams ranked third in the NFL with 50 sacks during the regular season and had 11 players who were credited with at least two. Eight-time Pro Bowl selection Aaron Donald led the way with 12.5 sacks and four passes defended.

Why the Bengals can cover

After tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered what appeared to be a season-ending injury in the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals are now hopeful he can play in the 2022 Super Bowl. The prognosis looked bleak when Uzomah was wheeled off in a cart with what was believed to be a possible MCL tear that would have sidelined him for the game.

The injury has since been diagnosed as a sprain and, although Uzomah didn’t practice in the week following the conference title game, team officials have stated they are optimistic he will be available. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan told the media the tight end, “means the world to our offense.”

The 2015 fifth-round pick from Auburn has proven to be a lethal goal-line and short-yardage target in the passing game, along with providing solid blocking. He notched 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns. Even with no receptions in the AFC Championship Game before he exited in the first quarter, Uzomah remains the team’s third-leading receiver in the postseason. If Uzomah can’t go, backup Drew Sample has been effective in the passing game when given the opportunity. Last year, the Washington product had 40 catches for 349 yards and a touchdown.

