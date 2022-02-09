2022 Super Bowl odds, picks, prediction: Rams vs. Bengals picks, best bets from expert on 29-17 run

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off for the first time this season. The matchup takes place on the biggest stage in sports, however, with the Rams and Bengals taking part in the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bengals won the AFC crown with playoff wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs in consecutive weeks. The Rams triumphed over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers to reach the big game, and Los Angeles is playing in its own home stadium.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 56 is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rams as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds. Before you make any Rams vs. Bengals bets or Super Bowl 56 predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine’s resident Rams expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. This season he has been on fire. Hartstein is 74-49-1 with his last 124 sides, for a profit of more than $1,700.

In addition, Hartstein has gone an astounding 29-17 on his last 46 NFL picks involving Los Angeles returning $966 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Rams vs. Bengals and revealed his Super Bowl 56 picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Hartstein’s Super Bowl picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bengals vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Rams are 10-10 against the spread this season

CIN: Bengals are 13-7 against the spread this season

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is giving up only 274.7 total yards per game in the postseason, an elite figure, and is leading the NFL in postseason rushing defense, allowing 54 yards per game on the ground. Los Angeles is set up well to limit Cincinnati’s running game, giving up 4.0 yards per carry and 103.2 rushing yards per game during the regular season. Opponents are scoring on only 35.9 percent of possessions against the Rams, who allow only 5.2 yards per play.

The Rams are giving up a touchdown on only 51.8 percent of red zone trips, and could terrorize Cincinnati’s passing game with pressure. The Rams are No. 3 in the NFL in sacks this season, while Cincinnati is No. 29 in the NFL in sacks allowed. The Bengals could have trouble protecting against Aaron Donald, Von Miller and company.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati’s defense earned well-deserved praise for a dynamic second-half showing against the Chiefs. The Bengals shut down Kansas City’s offense in an urgent spot, and Cincinnati is allowing only 19.7 points per game during the playoff run. From there, Cincinnati is very impressive on offense, scoring more than 27 points per game and leading the NFL with 8.7 yards per pass attempt this season.

Joe Burrow captains a prolific passing attack, with the Bengals ranking in the top five in yards per play, passing plays of 20-plus yards and passing plays of 40-plus yards this season. Cincinnati uncorked only 14 interceptions and scored points on 42.6 percent of offensive possessions, an above-average figure.

How to make Bengals vs. Rams picks

For Super Bowl 56 matchup, Hartstein is leaning under on the point total, but he’s also discovered a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side of the Super Bowl 56 spread to back, at SportsLine.

So, who wins Rams vs. Bengals in the Super Bowl 2022? And which side of the 2022 Super Bowl spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Bengals spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who’s 29-17 on NFL picks involving Los Angeles, and find out.