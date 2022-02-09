2022 Super Bowl odds, picks, prediction: Rams vs. Bengals picks, best bets from proven expert on 29-17 run

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday. The matchup takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with the Rams playing in their home stadium. The Rams finished 12-5 in the regular season before winning three playoff games to earn the NFC crown. The Bengals earned a Wild Card berth in the 2022 NFL playoffs based on a 10-7 record, but Cincinnati is 6-1 in the last seven games overall, headlined by an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 56 is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rams as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds. Before you make any Rams vs. Bengals bets or Super Bowl 56 predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine’s resident Rams expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Rams vs. Bengals and revealed his Super Bowl 56 picks and predictions. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bengals vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -4

Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -190, Cincinnati +160

LAR: Rams are 10-10 against the spread this season

CIN: Bengals are 13-7 against the spread this season

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is giving up only 274.7 total yards per game in the postseason, an elite figure, and is leading the NFL in postseason rushing defense, allowing 54 yards per game on the ground. Los Angeles is set up well to limit Cincinnati’s running game, giving up 4.0 yards per carry and 103.2 rushing yards per game during the regular season. Opponents are scoring on only 35.9 percent of possessions against the Rams, who allow only 5.2 yards per play.

The Rams are giving up a touchdown on only 51.8 percent of red zone trips, and could terrorize Cincinnati’s passing game with pressure. The Rams are No. 3 in the NFL in sacks this season, while Cincinnati is No. 29 in the NFL in sacks allowed. The Bengals could have trouble protecting against Aaron Donald, Von Miller and company.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati’s offense is electric and efficient, headlined by star quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals are near the top of the league in points per game, yards per pass attempt, yards per play, turnover rate, penalty avoidance and explosive passes, and legitimate star power is a reason for that success. Over the course of his breakout campaign, Burrow generated more than 4,600 passing yards, No. 6 in the NFL, and finished No. 2 in passer rating (108.3).

Burrow generated 34 passing touchdowns during the regular season, No. 8 in the NFL, with league-leading marks in completion rate (70.4 percent) and yards per attempt (8.9). Cincinnati has a strong trio of wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, with Chase already performing at a superstar level. The rookie finished in the top four in receiving yards (1,455), receiving touchdowns (13) and yards per reception (18.0), putting pressure on the defense at all times.

