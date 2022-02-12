2022 Super Bowl odds, picks, prediction: Rams vs. Bengals picks, best bets from top expert on 29-17 run

For the second consecutive season, an NFL team will host a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams are 7-3 this season. Los Angeles is 15-5 overall, including the 2022 NFL playoffs, and is 8-1 in its last nine games. Cincinnati is also red-hot, winning six of the last seven games entering Super Bowl 2022, including upset victories over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs to claim the AFC title.

Kickoff for Super Bowl 56 is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rams as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bengals vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -4

Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -185, Cincinnati +160

LAR: Rams are 10-10 against the spread this season

CIN: Bengals are 13-7 against the spread this season

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams are highly prolific in the passing game, which matches up well against the Bengals. Los Angeles averages 8.1 yards per pass attempt, a top-five figure, and 6.0 yards per play overall. The Rams are converting nearly 44 percent of third downs, largely due to the passing game, and are in the top three in passing plays of 20-plus yards and 40-plus yards. The Rams protect Matthew Stafford effectively, allowing only 31 sacks this season. Stafford is near the top of the league with 4,886 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and 8.1 yards per pass attempt.

Los Angeles has the best pass-catcher in the NFL in Cooper Kupp, who led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. The Bengals have allowed 65 passes of at least 20 yards this season, No. 29 in the NFL, and allow opponents to convert more than 41 percent of third-down chances.

Why the Bengals can cover

Joe Burrow is a top-tier quarterback, finishing near the top of the NFL in passing yards, passer rating, yards per pass attempt and completion rate. Burrow has an elite trio of wide receivers as well, with Ja’Marr Chase experiencing an all-time rookie season. Chase finished in the top four in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per carry, and his speed is unquestionably elite.

The running game is keyed by a top-five running back in Joe Mixon, who rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. All told, the Bengals averaged 27.1 points per game, a top-eight figure, and led the NFL in yards per pass attempt at 8.7. Cincinnati is capable of explosive plays, including 16 throws of 40-plus yards, and don’t beat themselves. The Bengals lead the NFL in penalty yards with only 620, and were second-best in penalties (72) during the regular season.

