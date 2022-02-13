2022 Super Bowl odds, picks, prediction: Rams vs. Bengals picks, best bets from top-rated expert on 29-17 run

SoFi Stadium hosts Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday, with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals squaring off to conclude the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Rams, playing in their home stadium, are 15-5 combined this campaign, including an 8-1 mark in their last nine games. Los Angeles won the NFC with playoff wins over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, while Cincinnati claimed the AFC title with victories over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati is 7-3 in games away from home this season, and the Bengals are 13-7 overall.

What time is the Super Bowl? Kickoff for Super Bowl 56 is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rams as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds.

Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -4

Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -185, Cincinnati +160

LAR: Rams are 10-10 against the spread this season

CIN: Bengals are 13-7 against the spread this season

Why the Rams can cover

The Bengals are No. 21 in yards per pass attempt allowed on defense, with bottom-10 marks in third down defense and passing plays of 20-plus yards allowed. On the other end, the Bengals have struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow, giving up nine sacks to the Tennessee Titans in a narrow playoff victory and allowing 55 in 17 regular season games.

Los Angeles scored more than 27 points per game during the regular season, with top-10 rankings in total offense, passing offense, yards per play, yards per pass attempt, red zone percentage, third down percentage, sacks allowed and penalty yardage. Los Angeles also puts considerable pressure on opponents, producing 19 interceptions and forcing a turnover on 13.3 percent of defensive possessions. With the Rams also generating 50 sacks in the regular season, it could be a long day for Cincinnati’s offensive line.

Why the Bengals can cover

Joe Burrow is a top-tier quarterback, finishing near the top of the NFL in passing yards, passer rating, yards per pass attempt and completion rate. Burrow has an elite trio of wide receivers as well, with Ja’Marr Chase experiencing an all-time rookie season. Chase finished in the top four in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per carry, and his speed is unquestionably elite.

The running game is keyed by a top-five running back in Joe Mixon, who rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. All told, the Bengals averaged 27.1 points per game, a top-eight figure, and led the NFL in yards per pass attempt at 8.7. Cincinnati is capable of explosive plays, including 16 throws of 40-plus yards, and don’t beat themselves. The Bengals lead the NFL in penalty yards with only 620, and were second-best in penalties (72) during the regular season.

How to make Bengals vs. Rams picks

