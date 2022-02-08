2022 Super Bowl: Odell Beckham Jr. fires back at Osi Umenyiora’s claim that he left the Giants: ‘I got booted’

Odell Beckham Jr. seemed surprised he wasn’t asked a single question about the New York Giants at Super Bowl LVI Media Day. Then a former Giants star broke the ice.

Former New York defensive end Osi Umenyiora crashed the Zoom session as a reporter for the NFL UK and told Beckham of a conversation that ended with Umenyiora telling Beckham not to leave the Giants. Beckham didn’t hold back.

“First, I didn’t leave, I got booted,” Beckham said to Umenyiora, via the New York Post. “Second, it is a great feeling to be here at this moment.”

Beckham’s exit from the Giants was an ugly one, signing a five-year, $95 million extension with the team only to be traded months later. This came after Beckham had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games with the team. When then-general manager Dave Gettleman traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns, he sent a not-so-subtle message regarding his departure.

“I think some people are still missing it,” Gettleman said to NJ Advance Media in 2019. “Football is the ultimate team game. If all 11 guys aren’t doing the right thing, you’re not going to be successful. There’s more to it that just collecting talent. There is a cultural thing to it that’s critical. I have not been on a team that’s gone to a Super Bowl that’s had a culture problem.”

When Gettleman was asked if he had one with the Giants, he replied “not any more.”

Beckham responded in a series of tweets, clearly disagreeing with his former general manager.

Beckham’s days with the Giants are clearly behind him, especially since he hasn’t suited up for the franchise since the 2018 season. He turned his 2021 season around since signing with the Los Angeles Rams, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. In the postseason, Beckham has 19 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Beckham is in the Super Bowl, while the Giants haven’t even come close to sniffing the playoffs since he left. There’s no point in gloating for Beckham.

“A younger me definitely would’ve, but I’ve come so far,” Beckham said. “I know who I am and I know myself. I know what I can bring, I know all of the stories. I don’t really take satisfaction because it’s not that deep for me.”