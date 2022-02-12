2022 Super Bowl props, odds, bets, predictions, top Rams vs. Bengals picks: Joe Burrow goes under 276.5 yards

Super Bowl 56 is quickly approaching, which means NFL fans everywhere are locking in their wagers before the Rams and Bengals take the field on Sunday. There are numerous ways to wager on the 2022 Super Bowl, but Super Bowl player props are quickly becoming one of the most popular. Caesars Sportsbook has a plethora of Super Bowl prop bets for fans to peruse, including total receiving yards.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s over-under for total receiving yards is 104.5. Kupp has eclipsed that total 13 times this season, including three of his last four games. Is he a lock to go over his receiving total, or should you look elsewhere in the 2022 Super Bowl props for value? Before backing any NFL player props for Rams vs. Bengals, you need to see the Super Bowl 56 prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2022 Super Bowl on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn’t missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. Last season, its NFL prop bets went 389-310, returning over $3,000.
With Bengals vs. Rams set for Super Bowl LVI, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.
Top Rams vs. Bengals NFL player prop bets for Super Bowl 56
After simulating Bengals vs. Rams 10,000 times, the model predicts that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow goes under 276.5 passing yards. The former Heisman Trophy winner at LSU became the first quarterback in NFL history to make it to the Super Bowl within two seasons of being the No. 1 overall pick. But despite being one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL, he hasn’t been putting up eye-popping numbers during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
After throwing for 971 yards and eight touchdowns during his final two regular-season games, Burrow has thrown for 250 yards or fewer in two of his three postseason starts. Now, he’ll take on a Rams defense that has held two of its three opponents this postseason to 250 yards or fewer through the air. The model is projecting he throws for just 250 yards on average.
SportsLine’s NFL model also says Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford goes over 279.5 total passing yards. Stafford has been playing extremely well down the stretch for Los Angeles, throwing for 905 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception in the 2022 NFL playoffs.
Stafford has thrown for 336 or more yards in his last two outings, and SportsLine’s model expects he’ll have another big day on Sunday against the Bengals. Cincinnati’s defense gave up 248.4 passing yards per game during the regular season, which ranked 26th. SportsLine’s model projects that Stafford throws for 296 yards against the Bengals, helping this Super Bowl 2022 prop clear with room to spare.
How to make Super Bowl LVI player prop bets for Bengals vs. Rams
In addition, the model says another star easily surpasses his yardage total and has a plus-money prop payout you’ll want to jump on. You need to see the model’s analysis before making any Rams vs. Bengals prop bets for Super Bowl 2022.
Which Super Bowl 56 prop bets should you target? And which plus-money prop bet is a must-back for Rams vs. Bengals? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Bengals vs. Rams prop bets, all from the model that’s up over $7,500 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.
