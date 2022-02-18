2022 Super Bowl: Rams, Bengals players had hilarious reactions to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s intro

Before Super Bowl LVI began between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kicked things off with an introduction. The larger-than-life celebrity got the crowd, players and fans at home hyped up for the game while previewing what both teams would bring to the table.

Many were surprised to see The Rock out there right before kickoff — including some players getting ready for the biggest game of their lives. NFL Films caught some player reactions to Johnson’s introduction, including comments from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow is seen sitting on the bench and smiling asks, “What is he doing out there?”

It was not a bad question.

Joking with teammates and saying to backup quarterback Brandon Allen, No. 9 then says, “He’s on kickoff return .. they signed him,” with a laugh.

In Burrow’s defense, The Rock still looks like he could take an NFL field.

The 25-year-old QB then tossed out a compliment to Johnson, saying, “I like the shoes.”

At another point in the clip, a Rams player turns to star Aaron Donald and tells him, “That’s going to be you in ten years your acting career.” The defensive tackle smirked. If he is half as good at acting as he is at football he could star in movies no problem.

The Rock introduced both teams, explaining the strengths of both, but in the end it was the Rams who came out victorious. Los Angeles etched their names in Super Bowl history with a 23-20 win at their home of SoFi Stadium.