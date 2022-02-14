2022 Super Bowl: Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out after suffering non-contact knee injury vs. Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. started hot in Super Bowl LVI, emerging as an early MVP candidate for the Rams with a touchdown and big first-down catch in the first two quarters against the Bengals. But the star wide receiver, who became one of Matthew Stafford’s top targets down the stretch, was forced out of action just before halftime with a non-contact knee injury. Beckham bobbled and dropped a short pass over the middle before collapsing to the turf and clutching his left knee. He walked to the sidelines with help, then to the locker room under his own power, but did not return before being officially ruled out in the third quarter.

Beckham paid a quick visit to the Rams’ medical tent after leaving the field, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, before quickly exiting to the locker room with a trainer carrying his helmet. The left knee he injured is the same knee in which he tore his ACL during his 2020 season with the Browns.

The former Giants star, who scored the Rams’ first points of the Super Bowl, is also scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. In his absence, Los Angeles turned to second-year receiver Van Jefferson for more reps opposite Cooper Kupp out wide.