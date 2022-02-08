2022 Super Bowl: Von Miller says he sees ‘shades of’ Tom Brady in Joe Burrow: ‘This guy is the real deal’

Von Miller isn’t taking Joe Burrow lightly when he gets his opportunity to face him in Super Bowl LVI. Miller knows how talented Burrow is and what he’s already accomplished in his short career with the Bengals, similar to another quarterback that took over the NFL for 20 years.

Will Burrow follow in this quarterback’s footsteps?

“It’s the Joe Burrow show. Don’t forget it now. This guy is the real deal,” Miller said to SiriusXM Radio Monday at Super Bowl media day. “I don’t like making comparisons to anybody else. Joe Burrow is his own guy, but you definitely see shades of Tom Brady in this guy.”

Burrow is the first No. 1 pick that’s a quarterback to reach the Super Bowl within his first two years and can become just the fifth quarterback to win the Super Bowl within his first two years. Burrow has completed 73% of his passes with 13 touchdown passes to just two interceptions over his past six starts. He led the league in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards per attempt (8.9) while throwing for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Burrow is looking to become the third starting quarterback to win the college football national championship and Super Bowl — and the first starting quarterback to win the national championship, Super Bowl and Heisman Trophy. His 16 touchdown passes of 30-plus yards are the most by any quarterback since 2000.

Miller definitely respects Burrow and his game. Getting pressure on Burrow is just step one for the Rams to ensure he won’t be the next Tom Brady — at least not yet.

“The moment is definitely not too big for him,” Miller said. “He’s shaken off sacks, he’s thrown the ball downfield. They have a crazy team, man. We definitely don’t want to fall into the trap of what they’ve done in the past. They’re gonna come ready to play and we’re gonna come ready to play as well.”