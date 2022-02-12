2022 Texas primary election: How do I find my polling place?

Early voting for the 2022 primary in Texas begins Monday, Feb. 14.

DALLAS — The election cycle is up and running as Texas residents get ready to vote in 2022. First up is the March 1 primary election.

Early voting for the primary election in Texas begins Monday, Feb. 14. The last day for early voting is Friday, Feb. 25.

Some counties allow their voters to cast their ballots at any polling location in their county for the March 1 primary.

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county does not participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you.

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot for March 1 primary.

Texas Secretary of State

The Secretary of State’s office has an online tool called “Am I registered to vote?” that allows voters to lookup their election information using their name, date of birth, county and zip code.

Once you enter your information, the tool will show you a box on the right-hand side that says “Upcoming Elections.” Click the option for March 1 Republican Primary and Democratic Primary, and the state website will generate a list of all the locations you can vote at on Tuesday.

County Elections Website

You can also check for that information on many county elections websites, some of which include interactive maps to help you find the closest location.

County websites will also often have more information on your local elections and voting.

Below is a list of North Texas county elections websites: