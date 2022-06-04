2022 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from model that nailed the Masters

The PGA schedule continues to fly by, with two of the 4 main championships this season already having come and gone. The third main of the season will happen from June 16-19 at The Nation Membership in Brookline, Mass., with the 2022 U.S. Open. A number of golfers earned their spot within the subject final weekend, together with PGA Championship runner-up Will Zalatoris. He’s joined by Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley as golfers who booked their spot within the 2022 U.S. Open subject.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the 11-1 favourite within the 2022 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook, adopted carefully by Jon Rahm (12-1). PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is joined by Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa at 14-1. Earlier than making any 2022 U.S. Open picks, remember to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven golf model.
SportsLine’s proprietary mannequin, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, it is up over $9,500 on its finest bets since that time, nailing match after match.
McClure’s mannequin included Justin Thomas in its finest bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That wager hit at +1600, and for your entire match, McClure’s finest bets returned virtually $800. On the 2022 Masters, McClure’s mannequin was throughout Scottie Scheffler’s first profession main championship victory heading into the weekend.
As well as, McClure’s finest bets included Collin Morikawa profitable outright on the 2021 Open Championship, though he was a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The mannequin was additionally throughout Jon Rahm’s (10-1) first profession main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the mannequin nonetheless projected him because the winner.
This similar mannequin has additionally nailed a whopping eight majors coming into the weekend. Anybody who has adopted it has seen large returns.
Now that the 2022 U.S. Open golf match is approaching, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 instances, and the outcomes have been stunning.
Prime 2022 U.S. Open predictions
One enormous shocker the mannequin is asking for on the U.S. Open 2022: Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 participant and the match favourite, stumbles and barely cracks the highest 5. Scheffler has been on hearth this season, producing 4 wins and 7 top-10 finishes, highlighted by his victory at Augusta. However he is cooled a bit the previous couple of weeks.
He is completed 15th or worse in his final three occasions and missed the reduce on the PGA Championship. He additionally hasn’t discovered a lot success on the U.S. Open, lacking the reduce twice in 4 tries. The mannequin does not like him at these premium odds, making him a golfer to fade in your 2022 U.S. Open bets.
One other shock: Brooks Koepka, who’s an 18-1 lengthy shot, makes a robust run on the U.S. Open 2022 title. He has a a lot better probability to win all of it than his odds suggest, so he’s a goal for anybody searching for an enormous payday.
Koepka gained his first main championship on the 2017 U.S. Open earlier than efficiently defending his title one 12 months later. He added a win on the 2018 PGA Championship after which defended that title the next 12 months. Koepka picked up eight high 10s over an unbelievable 11-major match stretch from 2017-19.
He has not been in a position to maintain that success of late, however he did win the 2021 Waste Administration Phoenix Open. Koepka has solely performed in two tournaments since early April, which have been the Masters and the PGA Championship. He stays centered on profitable the game’s greatest occasions, making him a strong wager at 18-1 odds on the U.S. Open 2022.
The best way to make 2022 U.S. Open picks
The mannequin is concentrating on three different golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make stunning runs.
So who will win the U.S. Open 2022?
2022 U.S. Open odds, subject
Scottie Scheffler 11-1
Jon Rahm 12-1
Rory McIlroy 14-1
Justin Thomas 14-1
Collin Morikawa 14-1
Dustin Johnson 16-1
Cameron Smith 18-1
Xander Schauffele 18-1
Brooks Koepka 18-1
Patrick Cantlay 20-1
Viktor Hovland 20-1
Jordan Spieth 22-1
Shane Lowry 25-1
Will Zalatoris 28-1
Bryson DeChambeau 28-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1
Daniel Berger 35-1
Tony Finau 35-1
Joaquin Niemann 40-1
Paul Casey 40-1
Louis Oosthuizen 40-1
Tyrrell Hatton 40-1
Sam Burns 40-1
Webb Simpson 40-1
Tiger Woods 50-1
Tommy Fleetwood 50-1
Corey Conners 50-1
Justin Rose 50-1
Abraham Ancer 60-1
Harris English 60-1
Gary Woodland 65-1
Matthew Wolff 65-1
Marc Leishman 65-1
Patrick Reed 65-1
Jason Kokrak 65-1
Sungjae Im 65-1
Garrick Higgo 65-1
Jason Day 70-1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1
Phil Mickelson 80-1
Billy Horschel 80-1
Adam Scott 80-1
Max Homa 80-1
Sergio Garcia 80-1
Brian Harman 100-1
Russell Henley 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Lee Westwood 100-1
Branden Grace 100-1
Guido Migliozzi 125-1
Si-Woo Kim 125-1
Francesco Molinari 125-1
Bubba Watson 125-1
Thomas Pieters 125-1
Matt Wallace 125-1
Cameron Champ 125-1
Stewart Cink 150-1
Martin Kaymer 150-1
Ryan Palmer 150-1
Robert Macintyre 150-1
Carlos Ortiz 150-1
Kevin Kisner 150-1
Ian Poulter 150-1
Matt Kuchar 150-1
Kevin Streelman 150-1
Hudson Swafford 200-1
