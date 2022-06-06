2022 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from proven model that nailed the Masters

The 2022 U.S. Open is the yr’s third main, and simply three golfers have been capable of safe top-10 finishes in every of the primary two. PGA champion Justin Thomas is one, as are Will Zalatoris and Rory McIlroy. Getting so shut solely to fall quick at a significant championship can harm greater than even lacking the minimize, however McIlroy and Zalatoris could have a few extra possibilities to complete on the prime of the leaderboard. Their subsequent alternatives will come on Thursday, June 16 when the U.S. Open 2022 tees off.
The Nation Membership in Brookline, Mass., will host the occasion, marking the 10th time this event will happen within the Boston metro. Caesars Sportsbook lists Scottie Scheffler because the 11-1 favourite, adopted by Jon Rahm at 12-1. Different favorites within the newest 2022 U.S. Open odds embrace McIlroy (14-1), Thomas (14-1), Dustin Johnson (16-1) and Brooks Koepka (18-1). Earlier than making any 2022 U.S. Open picks, make sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven golf model.
SportsLine’s proprietary mannequin, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, it is up over $9,500 on its finest bets since that time, nailing event after event.
McClure’s mannequin included Justin Thomas in its finest bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That wager hit at +1600, and for the complete event, McClure’s finest bets returned virtually $800. On the 2022 Masters, McClure’s mannequin was throughout Scottie Scheffler’s first profession main championship victory heading into the weekend.
As well as, McClure’s finest bets included Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, regardless that he was an enormous 40-1 lengthy shot. The mannequin was additionally throughout Jon Rahm’s (10-1) first profession main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the mannequin nonetheless projected him because the winner.
This identical mannequin has additionally nailed a whopping eight majors coming into the weekend. Anybody who has adopted it has seen large returns.
Now that the 2022 U.S. Open golf event is approaching, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 occasions, and the outcomes have been shocking.
Prime 2022 U.S. Open predictions
One big shocker the mannequin is asking for on the U.S. Open 2022: Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 participant and the event favourite, stumbles and barely cracks the highest 5. Scheffler has been on fireplace this season, producing 4 wins and 7 top-10 finishes, highlighted by his victory at Augusta. However he is cooled a bit the previous few weeks.
He is completed 15th or worse in his final three occasions and missed the minimize on the PGA Championship. He additionally hasn’t discovered a lot success on the U.S. Open, lacking the minimize twice in 4 tries. The mannequin does not like him at these premium odds, making him a golfer to fade in your 2022 U.S. Open bets.
One other shock: Cameron Smith, an 18-1 lengthy shot, makes a powerful run on the title. With a third-place end on the Masters and ending 13th on the PGA Championship, Smith has confirmed his mettle within the majors. He is now ranked second in FedEx Cup rankings and third in Official World Golf Rankings.
The Nation Membership is called one of the crucial tough programs within the Northeast and birdies will probably be onerous to return by. Thus, a golfer like Smith carries immense worth as nobody on tour breaks par at the next share than him (29.32 p.c). The Australian is as well-rounded as any participant as he ranks within the prime 15 within the strokes gained classes of method the inexperienced (1.078), tee-to-green (1.268) and placing (.681). Smith is on the shortlist of finest gamers who have not received a significant however he has a terrific alternative on the U.S. Open 2022.
Easy methods to make 2022 U.S. Open picks
The mannequin is concentrating on three different golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make shocking runs.
So who will win the U.S. Open 2022? And which lengthy pictures stun {the golfing} world? Try the 2022 U.S. Open odds under.
2022 U.S. Open odds, area
Scottie Scheffler 11-1
Jon Rahm 12-1
Rory McIlroy 14-1
Justin Thomas 14-1
Collin Morikawa 14-1
Dustin Johnson 16-1
Cameron Smith 18-1
Xander Schauffele 18-1
Brooks Koepka 18-1
Patrick Cantlay 20-1
Viktor Hovland 20-1
Jordan Spieth 22-1
Shane Lowry 25-1
Will Zalatoris 28-1
Bryson DeChambeau 28-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1
Daniel Berger 35-1
Tony Finau 35-1
Joaquin Niemann 40-1
Paul Casey 40-1
Louis Oosthuizen 40-1
Tyrrell Hatton 40-1
Sam Burns 40-1
Webb Simpson 40-1
Tiger Woods 50-1
Tommy Fleetwood 50-1
Corey Conners 50-1
Justin Rose 50-1
Abraham Ancer 60-1
Harris English 60-1
Gary Woodland 65-1
Matthew Wolff 65-1
Marc Leishman 65-1
Patrick Reed 65-1
Jason Kokrak 65-1
Sungjae Im 65-1
Garrick Higgo 65-1
Jason Day 70-1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1
Phil Mickelson 80-1
Billy Horschel 80-1
Adam Scott 80-1
Max Homa 80-1
Sergio Garcia 80-1
Brian Harman 100-1
Russell Henley 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Lee Westwood 100-1
Branden Grace 100-1
Guido Migliozzi 125-1
Si-Woo Kim 125-1
Francesco Molinari 125-1
Bubba Watson 125-1
Thomas Pieters 125-1
Matt Wallace 125-1
Cameron Champ 125-1
Stewart Cink 150-1
Martin Kaymer 150-1
Ryan Palmer 150-1
Robert Macintyre 150-1
Carlos Ortiz 150-1
Kevin Kisner 150-1
Ian Poulter 150-1
Matt Kuchar 150-1
Kevin Streelman 150-1
Hudson Swafford 200-1
