2022 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from proven simulation that nailed the Masters

The Nation Membership in Brookline, Mass. is likely one of the oldest golf golf equipment in the USA, having been established in 1882. From June 16-19, will probably be on show because the host of the 2022 U.S. Open. This would be the fourth time that the course has hosted a U.S. Open and it has additionally hosted the 1999 Ryder Cup, six U.S. Amateurs and three U.S. Ladies’s Amateurs. However as a result of it is not an everyday within the main championship rotation or on the PGA Tour, the long-lasting venue figures to be a novel problem subsequent month with a USGA setup that’s anticipated to be harsh.
Gamers who competed within the 2013 U.S. Beginner received a small style of what will probably be like and present PGA Tour professional Matthew Fitzpatrick received that occasion. He is listed as a 35-1 lengthy shot within the newest 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler additionally competed in that match and he is now the No. 1 participant within the Official World Golf Rating, in addition to the 11-1 favourite within the 12 months’s third main championship. Earlier than making any 2022 U.S. Open picks, remember to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven golf model.
SportsLine’s proprietary mannequin, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, it is up over $9,500 on its finest bets since that time, nailing match after match.
McClure’s mannequin included Justin Thomas in its finest bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That guess hit at +1600, and for your entire match, McClure’s finest bets returned nearly $800. On the 2022 Masters, McClure’s mannequin was throughout Scottie Scheffler’s first profession main championship victory heading into the weekend.
As well as, McClure’s finest bets included Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, though he was a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The mannequin was additionally throughout Jon Rahm’s (10-1) first profession main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the mannequin nonetheless projected him because the winner.
This similar mannequin has additionally nailed a whopping eight majors getting into the weekend. Anybody who has adopted it has seen huge returns.
Now that the 2022 U.S. Open golf match is approaching, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 instances, and the outcomes had been shocking. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
High 2022 U.S. Open predictions
One big shocker the mannequin is asking for on the U.S. Open 2022: Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 participant and the match favourite, stumbles and barely cracks the highest 5. Scheffler has been on fireplace this season, producing 4 wins and 7 top-10 finishes, highlighted by his victory at Augusta. However he is cooled a bit the previous couple of weeks.
He is completed 15th or worse in his final three occasions and missed the reduce on the PGA Championship. He additionally hasn’t discovered a lot success on the U.S. Open, lacking the reduce twice in 4 tries. The mannequin does not like him at these premium odds, making him a golfer to fade in your 2022 U.S. Open bets.
One other shock: Viktor Hovland, a 20-1 lengthy shot, makes a shocking run for the title. He has a greater likelihood to win than his odds suggest, making him a fantastic 2022 U.S. Open sleeper choose. The 24-year-old Norwegian turned skilled after ending because the low newbie (t-12th) on the 2019 U.S. Open and within the three years since, he is already spent about six months inside the highest 10 of the Official World Golf Rating.
Hovland has three PGA Tour wins, two European Tour wins and a win on the 2021 Hero World Problem underneath his belt and main championship success seems like the subsequent logical step for one of many world’s finest ball strikers. He presently ranks third on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: on strategy and that’s all the time a vital component of succeeding on a U.S. Open setup. Hovland has solely missed the reduce in certainly one of his 10 profession main championship begins, and that was when he was pressured to withdraw from the 2021 U.S. Open due to an eye fixed damage.
Easy methods to make 2022 U.S. Open picks
The mannequin is concentrating on three different golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make shocking runs. Anybody who backs these lengthy photographs may hit it large. You can only see the model’s picks here.
So who will win the U.S. Open 2022? And which lengthy photographs stun {the golfing} world? Take a look at the 2022 U.S. Open odds under after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the mannequin that is nailed eight golf majors, together with this 12 months’s Masters.
2022 U.S. Open odds, subject
Scottie Scheffler 11-1
Jon Rahm 12-1
Rory McIlroy 14-1
Justin Thomas 14-1
Collin Morikawa 14-1
Dustin Johnson 16-1
Cameron Smith 18-1
Xander Schauffele 18-1
Brooks Koepka 18-1
Patrick Cantlay 20-1
Viktor Hovland 20-1
Jordan Spieth 22-1
Shane Lowry 25-1
Will Zalatoris 28-1
Bryson DeChambeau 28-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1
Daniel Berger 35-1
Tony Finau 35-1
Joaquin Niemann 40-1
Paul Casey 40-1
Louis Oosthuizen 40-1
Tyrrell Hatton 40-1
Sam Burns 40-1
Webb Simpson 40-1
Tiger Woods 50-1
Tommy Fleetwood 50-1
Corey Conners 50-1
Justin Rose 50-1
Abraham Ancer 60-1
Harris English 60-1
Gary Woodland 65-1
Matthew Wolff 65-1
Marc Leishman 65-1
Patrick Reed 65-1
Jason Kokrak 65-1
Sungjae Im 65-1
Garrick Higgo 65-1
Jason Day 70-1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1
Phil Mickelson 80-1
Billy Horschel 80-1
Adam Scott 80-1
Max Homa 80-1
Sergio Garcia 80-1
Brian Harman 100-1
Russell Henley 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Lee Westwood 100-1
Branden Grace 100-1
Guido Migliozzi 125-1
Si-Woo Kim 125-1
Francesco Molinari 125-1
Bubba Watson 125-1
Thomas Pieters 125-1
Matt Wallace 125-1
Cameron Champ 125-1
Stewart Cink 150-1
Martin Kaymer 150-1
Ryan Palmer 150-1
Robert Macintyre 150-1
Carlos Ortiz 150-1
Kevin Kisner 150-1
Ian Poulter 150-1
Matt Kuchar 150-1
Kevin Streelman 150-1
Hudson Swafford 200-1
