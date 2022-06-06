2022 U.S. Open: Storylines to follow from each sectional qualifying site on golf’s longest day

The longest day in golf is lastly upon us as sectional qualifying for the 2022 U.S. Open is scheduled for Monday. Amateurs, standout collegiate golfers, an ex-NFL participant and PGA Tour mainstays might be taking part, all with the identical hope of claiming their spot within the subject for the third main championship of the yr.
Whereas this occasion happens yearly and implausible tales are sometimes produced, this summer season is totally different because the U.S. Open travels to The Nation Membership at Brookline simply exterior of Boston. Greater than 100 years faraway from Francis Ouimet’s historic U.S. Open victory, the 20-year-old Massachusetts resident turned the primary beginner to win the nationwide championship as he defeated Harry Vardon and Ted Ray, two of the most effective gamers within the skilled ranks, in an 18-hole playoff after the three have been tied after regulation.
It’s onerous to fathom one thing related occurring this point in time, however the sport of golf has by no means been so deep. If one is to observe within the footsteps of Ouimet, they need to first advance out of one of many 9 qualifying websites positioned from Florida to California together with one venue up north in Canada.
Under are a few of the notable gamers taking part from every qualifying website.
RattleSnake Level Golf Membership — Milton, Ontario
- C.T. Pan: The Olympic bronze medalist will look to play in his sixth U.S. Open. His finest end up to now was a tie for 45th at Merion in 2013. He made the minimize on the Memorial Match regardless of making carding a 10 in Spherical 1, marking his seventh consecutive payday on the PGA Tour.
The Olympic Membership — San Francisco
- Maverick McNealy: The world No. 81 has solely participated within the U.S. Open twice and was unable to make the minimize in both occasion. He has loved a robust 2021-22 season with a runner-up efficiency on the Fortinet Championship and a top-10 end on the Genesis Invitational, each in his residence state of California.
The Membership at Admirals Cove — Jupiter, Florida
- Alex Fitzpatrick: The youthful brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex is a standout participant at Wake Forest. Whereas Matt would be the matter of conversations at The Nation Membership as a consequence of his 2013 U.S. Novice victory, allow us to not overlook it was Alex who was his caddie that memorable week. He is possesses loads of sport as he ranked sixth within the PGA Tour College Rankings.
- Rickie Fowler: The 33-year-old hasn’t performed in a U.S. Open since 2020 however comes into this qualifier having made the minimize in 4 straight outings on the PGA Tour. A kind of begins included a tie for 23rd on the PGA Championship the place he impressed from tee to inexperienced.
- Matthew Wolff: It’s onerous to consider that is the place we’re at with the 2020 runner-up, however Wolff has performed sparingly the previous two years. He was coming off a protracted hiatus forward of final yr’s championship at Torrey Pines and shocked many as he contended over the weekend and finally completed in a tie for 15th.
Ansley Golf Membership — Roswell, Georgia
- Smylie Kaufman: He was final seen on the PGA Championship with a microphone in hand because the golf equipment have betrayed him the previous few years. He missed the minimize on the Puerto Rico Open in March and out of doors of his 2016 Masters has did not make the minimize in any main championship. Regardless of this, it will be good to see Kaufman again in a serious setting as a participant slightly than an announcer.
Woodmont Nation Membership — Rockville, Maryland
- Harry Higgs: The post-Masters hangover has been a brutal one for Higgs as he has missed 5 of six cuts after his T14 end at Augusta Nationwide. He has but to tee it up within the nationwide championship and his current play suggests his debut might have to attend one other yr.
Century Nation Membership, Outdated Oaks Nation Membership — Buy, New York
- Haotong Li: The 36-hole chief from the 2020 PGA Championship has discovered some kind on the DP World Tour the previous few months. He completed in sixth-place on the ISPS Handa Championship and can hope to play within the U.S. Open for the primary time in three years.
- Brandon Matthews: The bomb-and-gouge technique has been profitable within the U.S. Open and Matthews may simply make use of this as he’s arguably the longest participant on the planet. I hope he captures some magic and qualifies as it will be a sight to behold at a shorter venue like The Nation Membership.
Kinsale Golf and Health Membership, Wedgewood Golf and Nation Membership — Columbus, Ohio
- Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer: Members of the 2022 NCAA Nationwide Championship staff from the College of Texas, they are going to look to observe within the footsteps of Beau Hossler and Jordan Spieth as Longhorns to make some noise on the U.S. Open.
- Davis Riley: It’s a crime that Riley has to qualify. The Alabama product has not completed exterior the highest 20 on any leaderboard in practically two months and is a critical risk to seize Rookie of the 12 months honors. If he efficiently makes his approach by, it will be his third look within the U.S. Open.
- Padraig Harrington: The European Ryder Cup captain from Whistling Straits, Harrington has performed nicely on the Champions Tour with two runner-up finishes in Could. He could also be 50, however he nonetheless has sport to deal with the most effective on the planet as showcased by his tie for fourth within the 2021 PGA Championship.
Springfield Nation Membership — Springfield, Ohio
- Danny Woodhead: Do you consider in miracles? The previous NFL operating again has since grow to be a stick at golf and if capable of play his approach into our nationwide championship, I’m not positive there can be a greater story on the planet of sports activities all yr. Of the 871 gamers taking part in sectional qualifying, he would be the one all golf followers are rooting for.
- Sahith Theegala: Twice a participant within the U.S. Open, together with final yr at Torrey Pines, Theegala has since taken to the PGA Tour. He completed robust on the Memorial Match and given his propensity to go tremendous low, it would not be in the least stunning to see him advance.
Pronghorn Resort — Bend, Oregon
- Joe Highsmith: A standout on the extremely embellished 2021 NCAA Nationwide Championship Pepperdine Waves, Highsmith earned medalist honors within the Oregon qualifier final yr. If he does so once more, he’ll safe his place behind Joel Dahmen as the most effective golfer from the Northwest to rock a bucket hat.
