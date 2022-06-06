2022 U.S. Women’s Open leaderboard: Minjee Lee sets scoring mark, wins second major and record $1.8 million

For the ultimate spherical of the U.S. Girls’s Open on Sunday, Minjee Lee did not go after top-of-the-line fields in girls’s golf as a result of she was too busy chasing historical past. Lee led by three going into the ultimate spherical at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina, and shot even-par 71 to complete at 13-under 271, which set a U.S. Girls’s Open scoring document. She defeated Mina Harigae by 4 and Hyejin Choi by six. It was by no means as shut because it appeared.
The USGA dialed up a golf course whose protection is its inexperienced complexes, and the sphere scoring common rose above 75 (it was the primary time this week it even ballooned previous 74). It did not matter. Lee birdied her first two to take management and by no means relinquished the lead all day. She ran all of it the best way to 15 beneath at one level earlier than making two bogeys in her final three holes after the match was successfully over.
On the week, Lee gained over 24 strokes on the sphere common, a preposterous quantity that’s hardly ever achieved at majors however nearly at all times ensures you a victory. Enjoying companion Harigae battled with Lydia Ko and Hyejin Choi for the $1 million runner-up prize (the most important in girls’s golf historical past) greater than she ever put an actual scare into Lee’s lead.
The win is Lee’s second in 2022 and in addition second in her final three begins. She took the Cognizant Founders Cup at 19 beneath by two over Lexi Thompson just below a month in the past. It is also her second main championship win in her final 4 begins (she additionally collected the Evian Championship final 12 months) and her fourth consecutive top-12 end. If doable, the No. four golfer on the planet continues to be on an upward trajectory.
“I am speechless, I am unable to imagine it proper now,” Lee stated on NBC. “It is tremendous, tremendous particular and a such an incredible honor. It has been my dream since I was a bit lady. It is the one I’ve at all times wished to win, and now I’ve carried out it. This feels superb.”
Lee now holds each the 54-hole U.S. Girls’s Open scoring document of 200 and the 72-hole document of 271. She became the seventh golf in nine tries since 2000 to take a three-stroke (or extra) lead going into the ultimate spherical of this match who went on to carry the trophy.
Lee’s 271 eclipses the 272s shot by Annika Sorenstam (1996), Juli Inkster (1999) and In Gee Chun (2015) and was a part of match that shall be remembered for the way it reset the document books.
Lowest 72-hole rating in U.S. Girls’s Open
|2022
|Minjee Lee
|271
|2015
|In Gee Chun
|272
|1999
|Juli Inkster
|272
|1996
|Annika Sorenstam
|272
Lee’s document wasn’t the one historical past made at this occasion. Beginner Ingrid Lindblad, who performs her school golf at LSU, shot the bottom rating ever for an newbie within the U.S. Girls’s Open (65) and set the 18-, 36- and 54- hole scoring records for an newbie at this match and the second-lowest 72-hole score ever. She was undone a bit on Sunday by a 76 however she nonetheless completed T11 and was one among simply 13 golfers on the week to complete beneath par.
“[I learned] it’s doable to attain low,” stated Lindblad, who completed runner up on the Augusta Nationwide Girls’s Beginner earlier this 12 months. “General it was an incredible week, and I really feel like my recreation is trending in the correct path.”
For the primary time within the historical past of the occasion, the U.S. Girls’s Open had a sponsor this 12 months, which bumped the purse to $10 million and paid first prize to Lee of $1.eight million, and Harigae earned simply over $1 million for ending runner up. All figures (complete, first and second) are the most important they’ve ever been. Whereas I am undecided any of that affected the contenders down the stretch, it is definitely noteworthy as the most effective match in girls’s golf will get pushed into an even bigger trendy highlight.
In all places you checked out Pine Needles, numbers have been falling. Fewest strokes within the 77-year historical past of the occasion. Most cash ever earned at a girls’s golf match. And whereas the house stretch wasn’t precisely a thrill — Lee’s efficiency eliminated any drama (and doubt) from the festivities — this U.S. Girls’s Open will at all times be remembered for what it was within the second and the way it will look when of us speak about it 20 years from now: historic.
