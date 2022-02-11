2022 Valentine’s Day Gifts | Bossip

A certain heart-eye inciting holiday is on the way and it’s time to woo the lovely lady in your life—but you better make it snappy!

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it and if you need last-minute gift ideas then you’re in luck. BOSSIP’s 2022 “Last-minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her” includes timepieces, perfume, bags, and lingerie for some love day fun.

Check out our list of express shipping gifts below.

Venus Et Fleur’s very popular, very beautiful floral arrangements are a big hit every Valentine’s Day. The brand’s eternity flowers last for an entire year and their heart Box arrangements make for a luxe, heartfelt gift.

If you want your honey to get their goods in time then make sure you order in time. The brand’s overnight shipping ends tomorrow 2/11 at 11 a.m. PST.

The largest Black-owned luxury watch company, Talley & Twine has classic yet unique statement pieces.

“When it comes to Talley & Twine, there is something for everyone – with the watch company offering watches for Him & Her including metal, leather, and canvas watch options,” says the brand.

Talley & Twine boasts that the watches are interchangeable accessories and the canvas bands can be changed to fit any mood or color scheme of your choice.

For Valentine’s Day this year, love is definitely in the sale. Talley & Twine is offering 10% off from now until February 15th by using the code Love22 at checkout. Bonus; the brand is also having a “his and hers” Valentine’s Day sale.

If you want your sweetie to smell as good as they taste, consider Mancera Parfum’s Roses Vanille fragrance. This sexy scent has hints of rose, white musk, and creamy sugared vanilla. Mancera says it’s “sweet enough to capture you, rich enough to keep you and complex enough to seduce you” and it’s been described as “breathtaking”, “sumptuous” and “gorgeous.”

Another fragrance brand, but Black-owned Savoire Faire offers shea butter, candles, and parfums perfect for your sweetie. Their goods are blended, bottled, and prepared by hand with care and their best-selling “Soul Cafe” unisex scent is “made to be intensely personal and intimate. Sexual even.”

Oh?

“Not the nice, ‘we’ve dated for two months first and discussed previous history and future expectations’…,” notes Savoire Fare about Soul Cafe. “This is fiery and passionate, with reckless abandon, knowing your craving being satisfied will justify everything else that follows. Wear this to partake in the devouring. Everything is on the table at Soul Café.

Sounds like Valentine-Day to us!

A black-owned, size-inclusive brand, Love Vera offers high-quality, seriously stunning pieces for yourself or the special lady you’d like to lavish in lingerie.

Their motto is;

“Black Models. Black Photo. Black Video. Black Makeup. Black Marketing. Black Owned. Every purchase creates opportunities for Black Women in fashion”

Love Vera’s styles vary from cleavage-baring chemises to scintillating sets with lamé and lace. Moreover, the brand’s sizes range from XS-4X.

Turn up the V-Day heat with Love Vera!

If you want your lover to feel especially frisky on V-Day, may we recommend Foria? Foria is known for sexual wellness products designed for “sexual healing, unforgettable pleasure, and vibrant wellbeing” that are infused with CBD.

Foria’s Quickie Kit 2.0 ($44) features deluxe minis of the brand’s three hero products: Awaken Arousal Oil, Sex Oil, and Intimacy Suppositories.

The brand says it’s the “perfect introduction” to Foria’s products (and those curious about exploring CBD in the bedroom), The Quickie Kit is a reminder that spontaneous intimacy is possible, and that we can (and should!) make time for pleasure—anytime, anywhere. This affordable yet special bundle also speaks to Foria’s ongoing mission to make sexual wellness accessible to all, as they rarely offer trial sizes of their beloved products.

All products included in The Quickie Kit are 100% all-natural and pH-tested, with organic ingredients––completely free of synthetic additives and using USDA organic-certified, broad-spectrum CBD. Foria also notes that the Quickie Kit could make for a good Galentine’s Day because “friends don’t let friends fake orgasms.” Ain’t that the truth?

Happy hunching!

Black-owned women’s luxury brand Hogoè Kpessou – pronounced [ ho-go-eh-k-peh-sue ] previously caught the eye of Cardi B with their HK tote bag and their highly sought-after bags could be a great V-Day gift.

The brand that says it is inspired by “individuality, style, and expression through innovative craftsmanship”, has designs rooted in West African culture.

The bags are designed by Hogoè Kpessou herself who was born in Togo and immigrated to the US when she was six. Before starting her successful career in fashion, she worked as a sales representative and delivered food for UberEats on weekends. The designer says she used $10,000 to start up her brand and she expects it to hit seven figures at the beginning of next year.

Black-owned brand Silver and Riley creates travel and fashion Accessories that “aim to bridge the gap between functional and stylish” and the brand’s convertible executive leather bag is a hot ticket item.

The all-in-one super chic bag can be worn in 4 ways – as a top handle, a shoulder bag, a crossbody, and a backpack. It also can fit up to a 15-inch laptop.

“Designed with the modern woman in mind with features such lots of internal pockets and metal feet to keep your leather off the ground. A perfect marriage of style and function designed to impress. Not recommended for those who do not want to stand out.”

The brand is running a V-Day sale; 15% off for one item with the code VDAY, or 20% off two or more items with code LOVE.