2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees

Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will likely be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21.

Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting working again within the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and received a state championship in soccer, would be the newest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.

A public reception will likely be held for the inductees at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, within the SSHS Multipurpose Building, adopted by an on-field induction at 7 p.m. at Prim Stadium earlier than the Wildcats host Paris for a district soccer recreation. Friends, household and supporters are invited to attend the reception.

Quan Johnson, Class of 1990

Quan Johnson was a two-year starter and two-time All-District choice for the Wildcats in basketball at SSHS. He was named District MVP his senior 12 months when he averaged 18.3 factors, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and a couple of.6 steals per recreation. He additionally shot 60 p.c from the sphere and

88 p.c from the free-throw line.

The 1990 season for the Wildcats will be described in no different approach than merely spectacular.

Winning 13 consecutive video games, the Cats broke the report set within the 1964-65 season, and their 24 wins tied the college report for many wins in a single season.

The good 8-0 report in district set a brand new college report for no losses in district play.

Johnson was the one nominated participant for the MVP Award, a uncommon tribute for the versatile 6-0 senior star. He was additionally named 2nd Team All-Region and All-State Honorable Mention.

Johnson accomplished his Wildcat profession with 899 factors, setting the college report throughout that point for many profession factors for a two-year letterman.

During Johnson’s profession, the Wildcats posted a 43-18 report.

After graduating highschool, Johnson attended Navarro College.

He now resides in Sulphur Springs, the place he managed at Walmart for 19 years and is at the moment the operations supervisor at High Health Cosmetics in Dallas.

Johnson’s dad and mom are Lonnie and Joyce Shaw. He has been married for 27 years to Shondrea Johnson and has two daughters, SSHS instructor Aliah Johnson, and Tia Berry; and two sons, SSHS seniors Torris and David Johnson.

Johnson has six siblings, sisters Loretta, Sandra, and Carla, and brothers Damon, Kevin and Brandon.

His presenter will likely be his former highschool coach, Steve Armstrong.

Torio Kelly, Class of 1996

Torio Kelly, who graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1996, was a record-setting working again in soccer and a state qualifier in observe and area.

Kelly broke quite a few college data at SSHS, incomes him All-District and All-State honors as each a junior and senior. He nonetheless holds the college report for many profession yards dashing with 3,555 and most carries with 563, and likewise held the college single-season dashing report of 1,771 yards, in addition to most dashing TDs in a season and a profession.

He additionally was a four-year observe letterman, ending sixth in state as a junior within the lengthy leap. He certified for Regionals his junior and senior seasons, ending second as a junior and third as a senior.

He was a soccer staff captain as a senior and was Co-MVP in each soccer and observe.

Kelly notes that he was lucky to have been coached by two Hall of Fame coaches, James Cameron and Joey Florence.

He earned a scholarship to Tyler Junior College, after which transferred to Texas A&M-Commerce in 1998, the place he was an All-Conference athlete in soccer earlier than graduating in 2001.

At TJC, he was Honorable Mention All-Conference as a particular groups participant with 4 blocked kicks. At TAMU-C, he’s at the moment ranked sixth with the longest fumble returned in 2001 of 60 yards, and can also be at the moment tied for sixth with 14 passes defended with 10 break-ups and 4 interceptions in 2001.

After faculty, Kelly caught the eye of the NFL, figuring out for 14 Teams, and two Canadian groups, in addition to three Arena soccer golf equipment.

Over the years, Torio has shared his ardour for athletics by educating and training space children, and he stays lively within the THSCA.

Torio and his spouse, LaRisa, now stay in DeSoto and have 4 youngsters and one grandson. They each are coaches within the DFW space. Torio is the assistant soccer and head boys observe coach at South Garland High School.

His presenter will likely be his son, Jeremiah Kelly.

Maegan Bell Nix, Class of 2003

Maegan Bell Nix was a four-year letterwinner on the Lady Cats softball staff, made All-District three years and was the staff MVP not solely in softball however in cross nation as properly.

She graduated from SSHS in 2003 as high 10 p.c in her class.

While at SSHS, she earned six letters, 4 in softball and two in cross nation. In softball, she was the 2001 District sophomore of the 12 months and was first staff All-District, All-Region and Academic All-State every of her final three years.

As a senior, she was additionally the softball MVP and recipient of the James Cameron Fighting Heart Award.

Bell Nix ran cross nation her sophomore and junior years and was the district champion and state qualifier as a sophomore, when she was additionally named staff MVP.

She was awarded a softball scholarship to the University of Central Arkansas, the place she was a three-year letterman and starter for the UCA Bears softball staff. She was named the 2004 Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year, and was Second Team All-Conference as a sophomore and junior. In 2006, she was the 2006 GSC crossover event offensive participant of the event.

She additionally holds profession data at UCA for high 25 in batting common, on-base proportion, stolen base proportion, most hits, and most triples. She is No. 3 in profession stolen bases with 91 and No. 1 in sacrifice hits with 24. She completed her profession with a .978 fielding proportion beginning each recreation at second base.

Maegan graduated cum laude in 2008 with a Bachelors in Nursing from the University of Central Arkansas and graduated summa cum laude in 2014 with a Masters in Nurse Anesthesia from Texas Wesleyan University and was additionally named medical resident of the 12 months in 2014.

She now resides in Sulphur Springs and is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs. She is married to Robbie Nix, who was a letterman in baseball on the University of Central Arkansas, and so they have three youngsters: Cooper (12), Lundy (10) and Jackson (3).

Her dad and mom are Terry and Lynn Bell, and has one brother, Tab Bell.

Maegan is at the moment teaching a women 10U choose softball staff, Ladycat Select.

Her presenter will likely be her highschool coach, John McCullough.

Colby Suggs, Class of 2010

Colby Suggs was an All-State Honorable Mention pitcher, a school All-Star and a second spherical Major League Baseball choice.

As an athlete at SSHS, he was a two-year letterman as a beginning pitcher and third baseman for the Wildcat baseball staff.

As an All-District pitcher in 2009, he struck out 17 batters in 7 innings in a playoff recreation in opposition to Henderson. As a senior in 2010, he was an Honorable Mention All-State pitcher and was additionally named the District 13-4A Pitcher of the Year.

Colby was additionally a three-year letterman in soccer for the Wildcats as an offensive lineman. He earned All-District honors as middle for the 2008 staff that received the 4A Division II state championship, defeating the Dayton Broncos 69-49 within the San Antonio Alamo Dome.

Suggs was a co-recipient of the Forrest Gregg MVP award his senior 12 months.

He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas the place he obtained a scholarship to play baseball for the Razorbacks. He was a aid pitcher his first two years, setting a college report for fewest runs allowed in a season (6) his sophomore 12 months. He was privileged to pitch for Arkansas within the 2012 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, that very same season, fulfilling a lifelong dream to pitch within the CWS.

Following the College World Series, he performed collegiate summer season baseball for the Wareham Gatemen within the Cape Cod League and was named an All Star for the league.

Colby was the Razorback nearer his junior 12 months at Arkansas and was given the glory of being a staff captain. In 2013, because the nearer for the Razorbacks, he set a single season report for saves with a complete of 13. His ERA for the 2013 season was 1.74 with 29 strikeouts in 20 ⅔ innings pitched.

In June 2013 he was drafted 73rd general by the Miami Marlins within the MLB draft. He pitched within the minor leagues till he suffered a career-ending elbow damage.

Colby returned to Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas and accomplished his diploma in communications. While there, he additionally served because the bullpen coach for the Razorback baseball staff, serving to them return to the College World Series in 2018, the place they completed as runners-up for the nationwide championship.

In 2019, Colby joined the Minnesota Twins main league staff as an advance scout. On July 1st of this 12 months, he was promoted to bullpen coach for the Twins.

In the offseason he makes his house in Fayetteville, Arkansas, together with his spouse, Hannah, and sons Miller (4) and Gibson (2).

Colby’s dad and mom are Joe and Kerry Suggs of Sulphur Springs, and he has one brother, Blake Weir of Royse City.

His presenter will likely be his highschool coach, Jerrod Hammack.