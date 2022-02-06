2022 Winter Olympics daily schedule: When to watch Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Team USA hockey go for gold

The Olympics are back on schedule with XXIV Olympic Winter Games taking place in Beijing, just a few months after the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics took place in Tokyo. There have been a myriad of hurdles to putting on these Games, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to a United States diplomatic boycott of the event over alleged human rights abuses in China.

Despite the U.S. not sending a diplomatic delegation to represent the government in Beijing, Team USA will be there competing for gold in 107 events across 15 disciplines in the seven Winter Olympic sports: Biathalon, Bobsledding, Curling, Ice Hockey, Luge, Skating and Skiing.

Reigning Olympic champions Chloe Kim (snowboarding halfpipe), Mikaela Shiffrin (giant slalom) and the U.S. Women’s hockey team headline a host of American athletes looking to repeat at the top of the podium, while Nathan Chen (figure skating) and Erin Jackson (speedskating, 500m) are among the favorites to take home Olympic gold for the first time.

The 18-day event will have eyes from around the world on Beijing. You can stick with CBS Sports to follow along to see which nation tops the medal table, who brings home the gold and which athletes from the U.S. and around the world etch their names in Olympic history.

How to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics

Olympics key events daily schedule

(All dates U.S. and all times eastern)

Day 3: Feb. 6



Men’s speed skating 5,000m final – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s ski jumping, normal hill final – 5 a.m.

Women’s moguls skiing medal final – 6:30 a.m.

Mixed doubles curling, USA vs. Switzerland round robin – 7 a.m.

Women’s hockey prelims, USA vs. Switzerland – 8 a.m.

Mixed doubles curling, USA vs. Great Britain – 8 p.m.

Women’s skiing, giant slalom run 1 – 9 p.m.

Women’s hockey, Canada vs. Russian Olympic Committee – 11 p.m.

Day 4: Feb. 7

Women’s speed skating, 1,500m final – 3:30 a.m.

Women’s biathlon, individual 15km final – 4 a.m.

Speed skating – women’s 500m final, men’s 1,000m final – 6:30 a.m.

Mixed doubles curling semifinals – 7 a.m.

Women’s skiing big air final – 9 p.m.

Men’s skiing Super-G final – 10 p.m.

Women’s hockey prelims, USA vs. Canada 10:45 p.m.

Day 5: Feb. 8

Mixed doubles curling bronze medal match – 1 a.m.

Men’s biathlon individual 20km final – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s speed skating 1,500m final – 5:30 a.m.

Curling mixed doubles gold medal match – 7 a.m.

Women’s luge singles final – 8:35 a.m.

Men’s skiing, big air final – 10 p.m.

Day 6: Feb. 9

Women’s snowboard cross final – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s 1,500m speedskating final – 6 a.m.

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee – 7 a.m.

Luge doubles all runs, final – 7:20 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin – USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee – 8 p.m.

Women’s snowboarding halfpipe final – 8:30 p.m.

Day 7: Feb. 10

Men’s snowboard cross final – 1 a.m.

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Sweden – 1 a.m.

Men’s skiing combined slalom final – 1:15 a.m.

Freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final – 6 a.m.

Women’s speed skating 5,000m final – 7 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. Denmark – 7:00 a.m.

Men’s hockey prelims, USA vs. China – 8 a.m.

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Great Britain – 8 p.m.

Men’s snowboarding halfpipe final – 8:30 p.m.

Women’s hockey quarterfinal 2 – 11 p.m.

Day 8: Feb. 11

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. China 1 a.m.

Men’s cross country skiing 15km final – 2 a.m.

Men’s speedskating 10,000m final – 3 a.m.

Women’s speedskating 1,000m final – 7:30 a.m.

Women’s hockey quarterfinal – 8 a.m.

Men’s skeleton final – 8:55 a.m.

Snowboarding cross mixed team final – 9 p.m.

Men’s hockey prelims, USA vs. Canada – 11 p.m.

Day 9: Feb. 12

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Norway – 1 a.m.

Women’s cross country skiing 4x5km relay final – 2:30 a.m.

Women’s hockey quarterfinal – 3:40 a.m.

Men’s speed skating, 500m final – 3:50 a.m.

Men’s biathlon 10km sprint – 4 a.m.

Men’s ski jumping, large hill final – 5 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. Great Britain – 7 a.m.

Women’s skeleton heats 3 and 4, final – 7:20 am

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Canada – 8:05 p.m.

Day 10: Feb. 13

Men’s skiing giant slalom run 2, final – 12:45 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. Sweden – 1 a.m.

Men’s cross country skiing 4x10km relay – 2 a.m.

Men’s hockey prelims, USA vs. Germany – 8:00 a.m.

Women’s speed skating 500m final – 8:50 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. South Korea – 8:05 p.m.

Women’s bobsled heats 3 and 4, final – 8:30 p.m.

Women’s skiing slopestyle final – 8:30 p.m.

Women’s hockey semifinal 1 – 11 p.m.

Day 11: Feb. 14

Men’s team ski jumping, large hill – 5:10 a.m.

Women’s skiing, aerials final – 6 a.m.

Men’s bobsled two man, heats 1 and 2 – 7 a.m.

Women’s hockey semifinal 2 – 8 a.m.

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Switzerland – 8 p.m.

Men’s skiing slopestyle final – 8:30 p.m.

Women’s snowboarding big air final – 8:30 p.m.

Women’s skiing downhill final – 10 p.m.

Men’s hockey quarterfinal playoff – 11 p.m.

Day 12: Feb. 15

Men’s snowboarding big air final – 12 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. Switzerland – 1 a.m.

Men’s hockey quarterfinal playoff – 3:40 a.m.

Women’s figure skating short program – 5 a.m.

Men’s curling round robin, USA vs. Italy – 7 a.m.

Men’s bobsled two man heats 3 and 4, final – 7:15

Men’s hockey quarterfinal playoff – 8 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. Canada – 8 p.m.

Men’s hockey quarterfinal – 11 p.m.

Day 13: Feb. 16

Men’s skiing, slalom run 2, final – 12:45 a.m.

Men’s hockey quarterfinal – 1 a.m.

Women’s biathlon 4x6km relay – 2:45 a.m.

Men’s hockey quarterfinal – 3:40 a.m.

Women’s hockey bronze medal game – 6:30 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. Japan – 7 a.m.

Women’s speedskating, 1500m final – 8 a.m.

Men’s hockey quarterfinal – 8:30 a.m.

Women’s curling round robin, USA vs. Denmark – 8 p.m.

Women’s hockey gold medal game – 11 p.m.

Day 14: Feb. 17

Women’s skiing combined slalom, final – 1 a.m.

Women’s ski cross, final – 1 a.m.

Women’s speedskating 3000m final, 3:30 a.m.

Women’s figure skating, free skating final – 5 a.m.

Men’s curling semifinal 1 – 7 a.m.

Men’s curling semifinal 2 – 8 p.m.

Women’s skiing halfpipe final – 8:30 p.m.

Men’s hockey semifinal 1 – 11 p.m.

Day 15: Feb. 18

Men’s ski cross final – 1 a.m.

Men’s curling bronze medal game – 1 a.m.

Men’s speedskating final – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s biathlon 15km mass start final – 4 a.m.

Women’s curling semifinal – 7 a.m.

Men’s hockey semifinal 2 – 8:10 a.m.

Men’s skiing halfpipe final – 8:30 p.m.

Day 16: Feb. 19

Men’s curling gold medal game – 1 a.m.

Men’s and women’s speedskating mass start – 2 a.m.

Pairs figure skating free skate final – 6 a.m.

Women’s curling bronze medal game – 8 a.m.

Men’s hockey bronze medal game – 8 a.m.

Women’s curling gold medal game – 8 p.m.

Men’s hockey gold medal game – 11 p.m.

Day 17: Feb. 20

2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony – 7 p.m.

