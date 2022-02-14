2022 Winter Olympics Day 10: Women’s hockey, snowboarding







It’s a big day for rematches at the Beijing Olympics: The United States faces Finland in women’s hockey, and Max Parrot takes on Mark McMorris in snowboarding. The U.S. beat Finland 5-2 to start the tournament, and the teams will clash again in the semifinals.BobsledKaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal, and her first for the U.S.The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It’s the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far — the others being four in luge and two in skeleton — at the Beijing Games.Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second. It was the fourth medal of Meyers Taylor’s career, the most won by anyone in USA Bobsled history.Humphries has four medals now as well, the first three of those for Canada. She began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.HockeyIt was a slow start for Finland in the women’s hockey tournament. The 2018 bronze medalists had to open against the U.S. and Canada and lost those games by a combined 16-3. The Finns then lost to Switzerland.Now, however, they enter the semifinals on the heels of a 7-1 rout of Japan. Canada will play Switzerland and the United States will face off against Finland.SnowboardingAfter Parrot took the gold in slopestyle, McMorris said: “Obviously would have been nice to have a different shade of medal. But knowing that I kind of had the run of the day and one of the best rounds of my life and the whole industry knows what happened — pretty, pretty crazy.”McMorris later apologized to Parrot, who said it was no big deal. The two both compete for Canada.Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino had their bubbles burst before qualifying began for women’s snowboard big air.Behind the scenes, these pandemic Olympics haven’t been what they hoped.“Just like a little bit tapped out,” Anderson said. “I’m excited to go home.”Anderson wiped out on her first two jumps in qualifying Monday and failed to crack the finals field, while Marino dropped out of the contest after a distressing fall during practice over the weekend. Long shot U.S. teammate Hailey Langland will be the only American in the finals after grabbing the 12th and final spot.Freestyle skiingThe freestyle skiing slopestyle event featuring Eileen Gu was pushed back because of the weather. The final is now set to be shown on Day 11.

