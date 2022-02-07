2022 Winter Olympics — Mikaela Shiffrin out of the giant slalom, first figure skating medals to be awarded and more live updates from Beijing

Tonight is full of action in Beijing, some of it already underway. Superstar Mikaela Shiffrin skied out in her first race, giant slalom, in a disappointing start to her Olympics.
In figure skating, the team event is on to the final three events: the pairs free skate, the free dance, and women’s free. Fifteen-year-old prodigy Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee and American Karen Chen will be among the skaters to watch in women’s singles free skating.
We’ll also have a gold medal decided in men’s snowboard slopestyle tonight. Americans Red Gerard, Sean Fitzsimons and Chris Corning are headed to the final with 17-year-old Su Yiming, a surprising finalist from the host country. We’ve got updates on the action here:
Shiffrin out of giant slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin had a disappointing start to her 2022 Olympic Games with a DNF in her first run of the women’s giant slalom on Monday. Shiffrin, 26, was the defending gold medalist on the event and was looking to become the first repeat champion in the discipline since 1998.
Shiffrin hadn’t recorded a DNF in giant slalom since January of 2018.
The expectations remain high for Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist, in Beijing. She is hoping to compete in all four remaining individual alpine skiing events. She is next expected to compete in the slalom on Wednesday.
In an interview with NBC after the race, Shiffrin said she was disappointed by her performance but was optimistic about the coming races.
“I mean, it’s hard not to dwell, especially for me, I’m always dwelling on these kind of heartbreaking days,” Shiffrin said. “But I just cannot afford to spend, or waste, energy on something that’s now in the past … I’m going to reset, focus on what I can control for the slalom. There’s still a long two weeks to go and I’m still looking forward to it.” — D’Arcy Maine
“I’m sorry that that was the performance I did today but that also happens.”
Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to her giant slalom race.
Team USA and Japan duel for figure skating medal
With one skate left in the team event, Team USA pulled ahead of Japan in the race for silver. After a rocky start in the pairs free skate, ice dancers Evan Bates and Madison Chock performed a season’s best free dance to come in first for Team USA — and secure the much-needed ten points. They earned a standing ovation from their teammates, who cheered raucously after the score was announced.
Earlier in the competition, pairs team Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who stunned with a scintillating short program on day one, were shaky throughout their performance and finished fifth out of the five teams.
2021 world champions, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov from Russia, had been stunning until their final lift, when Galliamov lost his balance, fell and dropped Mishina onto the ice. They recovered — and still finished first — though it was another reminder of that old skating truth: Ice is slippery.
Riku Miuru and Ryuichi Kihara finished second to bolster Japan’s chances for a medal. Going into the women’s free skate, Japan has 54 points, behind Team USA’s 58. ROC sits in first with 64 points.
Karen Chen will take the ice for Team USA in the final stretch of the competition. — Elaine Teng
Ski big air makes its first appearance
The much-hyped Olympic big air jump made its debut Monday morning in Beijing. The first permanent big air structure in the world, the ramp was constructed of concrete atop a former steel mill just outside of Beijing’s city center and is covered with artificial snow. It provided the first stage for the men and women of freeskiing at these Games. Snowboard big air made its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang four years ago, but Monday marked the first time skiers competed in the event at the Olympics.
American-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu, perhaps the most hyped rookie athlete at these Games, qualified into Tuesday’s final in fifth place. The 18-year-old has dominated women’s freeskiing since winning three medals at X Games in 2021, the first woman to do so in her first appearance.
In qualifying in Beijing, Gu landed a big double cork 1080 in her first run but had equipment issues in her second and sat outside of the top-12 when she took her third and final run. Before doing so, Gu paused and motioned to the starter that she wanted to wait for the wind to calm. After a few moments, she dropped in and landed a technical 900 with a Buick grab. “See you in finals,” Gu said into the television camera after her score appeared on the board.
Darian Stevens is the sole American skier to make Tuesday’s final. Megan Oldham of Canada qualified first. — Alyssa Roenigk
A long road to Beijing
After missing the team figure skating event due to COVID-19 protocols, Canada’s Keegan Messing has finally arrived in Beijing, one day before the men’s event. Messing, an Olympic hopeful, had to clear three COVID tests during his isolation period in Vancouver — after testing positive for COVID — before he was allowed to travel to Montreal, which is one of the four international hubs Olympic athletes traveled through to get to Beijing. He cleared the fourth and final test in Montreal on Feb. 5. Due to his absence, defending champion Team Canada fielded Roman Sadovsky, who had never competed at a world championship or an Olympics. He finished 8th in the short program with a score of 71.06.
In other travel news, Japan’s two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu arrived in China late Sunday Beijing time, just in time for the men’s event. — Aish Kumar
The true luge experience
You remember when you were a kid, you threw on the winter coat, scarves and beanie and pulled the sled behind? The goal was to find a little run, get down a little hill on your sled without crashing into anything or anyone.
It’s said, the luge is like sledding … except at 80 mph. Maximize your screen, turn up the volume and enjoy:
Red vs. Sean
Defending Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard and U.S. teammate Sean Fitzsimons face off tonight in men’s snowboard slopestyle finals. Will Red repeat or will the Olympic rookie score a knockout? The question was posed on Instagram:
Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua won’t be in Beijing
Viral Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua, who is both a Summer and Winter Olympian (competing in taekwondo and cross-country skiing), is missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics to help his country recover after a volcanic eruption resulted in a destructive tsunami on January 15, 2022.
Taufatofua, who first went viral at the 2016 Summer Olympics when he walked in the opening ceremonies as an oiled and bare-chested flag bearer, hadn’t qualified yet for the Beijing Olympics when the tsunami occurred, and he immediately stopped training to focus on relief measures. His GoFundMe has raised over half a million U.S. dollars, and he helped transport breakfast foods from Fiji to Tonga after the volcano left ashes on crops across the country. He has set his sights on the Paris Summer Olympics 2024, he told the Today Show, but as of now, his top priority is helping his country recover. — Aish Kumar
Schedule of events (all times ET)
8:05 p.m.: Curling, mixed doubles round robin, U.S. vs. Great Britain
8:15 p.m.: Figure skating, pairs’ free skate (team event)
8:30 p.m.: Alpine skiing, women’s giant slalom
8:30 p.m.: Freeski, big air, women’s qualifying
9:30 p.m. Figure skating, free dance (team event)
10:35 p.m.: Figure skating, women’s free skate (team event; medals awarded)
11 p.m.: Alpine skiing, men’s downhill
11 p.m.: Men’s snowboarding, slopestyle final
11:10 p.m.: Women’s hockey prelim, Canada vs. Russian Olympic Committee
12:30 a.m.: Freeski, big air, men’s qualifying
3:30 a.m.: Women’s speed skating, 1,500 meters
6:30 a.m.: Men’s speed skating, short track 1,000 final
8:10 a.m.: Women’s hockey prelim, Sweden vs. China