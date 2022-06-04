2022 WNBA All-Star Game: An early look at potential starters as fan voting begins

The WNBA season is just not even a month previous, but it surely’s already time to begin eager about the 2022 All-Star Sport. This 12 months’s occasion is scheduled for July 10 in Chicago, because the defending champion Sky will play host to the midseason showcase for the primary time ever.
After going with Staff USA vs. Staff WNBA final 12 months as a result of Olympics, the captain’s draft format will return this summer time. The 2 gamers who obtain probably the most fan votes will function captains and draft their groups from the pool of gamers chosen to be starters and reserves within the sport. Together with the captains, there will probably be 10 starters and 12 reserves for a complete of 22 gamers — 11 on every crew.
As per typical, starters will probably be decided by the followers, media and present gamers. Followers will account for 50 p.c of the votes, whereas the media and gamers will every account for 25 p.c. Fan voting opened on Friday, June 3, and can run by means of June 20. The starters will then be introduced on June 22, whereas the reserves, chosen by the league’s head coaches, will probably be introduced on June 28. As soon as the ultimate participant pool has been decided, the draft will happen reside on ESPN on July 2.
With fan voting now open, let’s check out the potential starters. We can’t go tremendous in-depth at this level contemplating most groups have not even performed 10 video games but, but it surely’s nonetheless fascinating to take an early look. Voting is separated into backcourt and frontcourt. Voters should choose 4 backcourt gamers and 6 frontcourt gamers.
Backcourt:
- Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
- Jackie Younger, Las Vegas Aces
Younger (who left Thursday night time’s sport with an ankle damage, standing to be decided) and Plum have been dynamite main the Aces to a league-best 9-2 begin. They’re fourth and fifth within the league in scoring, respectively, and are two of solely 4 gamers averaging not less than 18 factors, three rebounds and three assists per sport. As well as, they’re each taking pictures not less than 45 p.c from 3-point land.
Howard, in the meantime, has proven everybody why the Dream traded as much as take her No. 1 total on this 12 months’s draft. She’s had little bother adjusting to the professionals and is at the moment eighth in scoring at 17.Four factors per sport however is enjoying an enormous position on the league’s greatest protection.
The ultimate guard spot is the place there will probably be some debate proper now. In the end, Loyd received the nod. Maybe it’s kind of of a fame name, however she’s sixth within the league in scoring at 18.Four factors per sport and joins Younger and Plum as one of many 4 gamers within the 18/3/Three membership.
Frontcourt:
- Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
- Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
- Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks
- Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Solar
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Stewart, Wilson, Thomas, Ogwumike and Fowles ought to be locks proper now, and it is onerous to think about something adjustments over the following few weeks.
Stewart has been stellar since getting back from well being and security protocols, placing up 20.7 factors, 7.5 rebounds, three assists and three steals per sport. Whereas profitable is not every thing for All-Star nods, it is value noting the Storm are 5-1 with Stewart and 0-2 with out her.
Wilson has been unimaginable main the Aces to the perfect file within the league by placing at 16.Eight factors, 10.1 rebounds and a pair of.Four blocks. She’s one in all solely two gamers averaging a double-double and is second in blocks.
Thomas is totally again to her pre-injury type and has been doing slightly little bit of every thing for the Solar on either side of the ball: 15.Eight factors, 8.Four rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals. The one different participant to place up these numbers over the course of a season was Tamika Catchings.
Ogwumike additionally appears to be like refreshed after being restricted to 18 video games final season. Her 18 factors and seven.5 rebounds per sport make her one in all solely 4 gamers within the top-10 in each rebounding and scoring. She’s additionally taking pictures 58.6 p.c from the sector, which is sweet for third within the league.
As for Fowles, she’s doing every thing she will be able to to maintain the Lynx trying like a decent membership. She’s placing up 17 factors, 10.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.Four blocks per sport whereas taking pictures 64 p.c from the sector. Along with main the league in rebounding and subject aim share, she’s one in all two gamers averaging a double-double.
There will probably be some debate in regards to the different frontcourt spot. The league’s expertise pool is tilted closely in the direction of frontcourt gamers, and there merely will not be sufficient room for each star. Ultimately, Delle Donne made the lower presently. Whereas she’s solely performed seven video games as a result of the Mystics try to guard her, she’s been superior when she has been on the ground: 17.9 factors, 6.6 rebounds and 1.Four blocks per sport.
