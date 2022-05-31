2022 WNBA odds, schedule, picks, best bets for May 31 from top experts: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1

The Las Vegas Aces had been second within the WNBA standings final yr with a 24-Eight report, ending two video games behind the Connecticut Solar. Las Vegas (8-1) is aiming to take the highest spot this yr and is off to a powerful begin because it owns a 1.5 recreation lead over Connecticut (6-2) lower than a month into the marketing campaign. The Aces, who’re driving a six-game profitable streak, try to increase the benefit after they host the Solar on Tuesday. Las Vegas is a four-point favourite within the newest WNBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over/below for complete factors scored is 167.5.
Tip-off at Michelob Extremely Area is about for 9 p.m. ET and the sport is one in all 4 on the WNBA schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere within the league, the Washington Mystics go to the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. ET, the Chicago Sky host the Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. ET and the Dallas Wings go to the Los Angeles Sparks at 10:30 p.m. ET. Caesars lists Washington as seven-point favorites, Chicago is at -8.5 and Los Angeles is at -1.5. The four-game slate supplies quite a few choices for bettors, and mixing picks in a parlay can earn a lot greater payouts. Earlier than making any WNBA picks or parlays for Tuesday, be sure to check out what women’s basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.
Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. 5 years in the past, he based HerHoopStats.com – a groundbreaking web site that unlocks insights in regards to the girls’s recreation. Wetzel, the location’s lead betting author, incorporates his mathematical background and powerful information of ladies’s hoops to show the location’s prediction mannequin into picks.
Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their consideration to the WNBA after going 590-430 total (+127.40 models, +13.6 p.c) through the 2021-22 girls’s faculty basketball season. Anybody who has adopted them has seen big returns.
The specialists have scoured Tuesday's schedule and WNBA odds and damaged down the matchups to search out the perfect worth for bettors.
High WNBA picks and parlays for Tuesday
One of many WNBA picks the specialists love for Tuesday: The Aces (-4) to cowl the unfold in opposition to the Solar (see tickets at StubHub). Every of Las Vegas’ eight victories this season has been by at the least six factors, with six of them coming by double digits. The Aces are a league-best 5-Zero at dwelling this yr and have received every of their final two at Michelob Extremely Area by 20 or extra factors.
Kelsey Plum has been one of many high offensive gamers within the WNBA this yr as she is fourth in assists (5.8) and tied for fifth in scoring (18.2 factors) whereas rating first with a mean of three.1 made 3-pointers. The 27-year-old guard is even in scoring with teammate Jackie Younger, who has recorded at the least 19 factors in 4 of her final 5 outings. Guard Chelsea Grey is fifth within the WNBA with 5.6 assists per recreation, whereas on the opposite aspect of the ball, ahead A’ja Wilson is tied with teammate Dearica Hamby for first within the league in rebounding (10) and ranks second in blocked pictures (2.3).
“The Aces have been rolling below new coach Becky Hammon,” the specialists informed SportsLine. “The modernized offense has paced and spaced its method to a league-leading 8-1 report, and the Aces are even 7-2 in opposition to the unfold.”
How you can make WNBA picks and parlays for Tuesday
Barzilai and Wetzel locked in two different finest bets for his or her Tuesday parlay that may pay nearly 6-1, together with a play on an underdog that "has been stellar away from dwelling."
What WNBA picks must you goal for a parlay providing a payout of practically 6-1? And which underdog must you be throughout?
