2022 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions, card, matches, start time, PPV preview, date, location

It is virtually time for the return of one in all WWE’s most iconic constructions. Hell in a Cell goes down on Sunday from Allstate Enviornment in Rosemont, Illinois.
As of now, the cardboard is made virtually totally of matches from WWE’s Uncooked model. With just one match between Pleased Corbin and Madcap Moss set for the SmackDown aspect.
The lone match set to happen inside Hell in a Cell this 12 months is Cody Rhodes taking over Seth Rollins for the third straight pay-per-view. The pair additionally met at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash with Rhodes successful each matches.
Let’s take a more in-depth take a look at who our CBS Sports activities consultants predict will come out on high at WWE Hell in a Cell, which begins at eight p.m. ET and streams stay on Peacock following a kickoff present one hour earlier.
2022 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)
That is the third consecutive reserving of Rhodes vs. Rollins at a serious WWE occasion. Rollins has argued that of their first match, Rhodes was a shock opponent that Rollins couldn’t put together for. That was the story of their second match the place Rollins frequently thwarted Rhodes’ trademark assaults. In that rematch, Rhodes one-upped Rollins’ within the dishonest recreation to steal a victory. It’s arduous to think about Rollins dropping a 3rd consecutive match, however it’s even more durable to imagine that WWE will stifle Rhodes’ momentum. Maybe Rollins will get the win by some nefarious means to increase the feud, however this program has run its pure course. Give Rhodes a clear victory to solidify him as Uncooked’s high canine, thank Rollins for taking the falls and let’s press on. Decide: Cody Rhodes wins — Shakiel Mahjouri (additionally Brent Brookhouse)
Uncooked Girls’s Championship — Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
Belair received the title again at WrestleMania, considerably “making up” for the horrific resolution to have Lynch return at SummerSlam and beat Belair in 26 seconds. It might clearly be a nasty plan to have Lynch go over right here and take the title again. The fan backlash can be speedy and loud. Asuka not too long ago returned and is a superb expertise, however this is not a spot to place the belt on her. This ought to be a interval the place Belair enjoys a title reign that lasts for a number of months. Having her get the win right here is the one sensible transfer. Decide: Bianca Belair retains the title — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP (Handicap Match)
Lashley is at a drawback and has a built-in failsafe for taking the loss. A victory right here for the villainous duo provides credibility to MVP’s means to raise his purchasers and continues Omos on an upward pattern. That could be a adequate purpose for WWE to offer Omos and MVP the nod. Decide: Omos & MVP win — Mahjouri (additionally Brookhouse)
Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel
Owens’ journey to show Ezekiel shouldn’t be Elias’ youthful brother however Elias himself has backfired at each step. DNA assessments, lie detectors, teaming with Alpha Academy, nothing has labored and Ezekiel has gotten the higher of almost each change. This all led Owens to problem Ezekiel to a match at Hell in a Cell. Whereas Ezekiel successful would frustrate Owens, Owens successful and Ezekiel nonetheless not admitting to being Elias would in all probability push Owens over the sting. So, let’s go together with that. Decide: Kevin Owens wins — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)
United States Championship — Principle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
Principle has been handpicked as a hit story by Vince McMahon. Mustafa Ali has been vocal in his very actual calls for to be launched by the corporate. It’s nice to see Ali again within the fold however arduous to shake the sensation that it was by necessity and never mutual therapeutic. Whereas having Ali beat the percentages can be nice to see, WWE appears firmly in assist of the Principle challenge. Decide: Principle retains the title — Mahjouri (additionally Brookhouse)
Finn Balor, AJ Kinds & Liv Morgan vs. Judgement Day
The Judgement Day steady has been polarizing, to say the least. However WWE is deeply invested on this new group and in build up this rivalry with Balor, Kinds and Morgan, they’ve an opportunity to ascertain Judgement Day as an actual power. Given their willingness to make use of underhanded techniques and the opportunity of introducing a brand new member who helps tilt issues of their favor, there are many methods for the heels to choose up a win that does not overly injury the faces. Decide: The Judgement Day wins — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)
Madcap Moss vs. Pleased Corbin (No Holds Barred)
That is difficult as a result of you possibly can associate with Moss successful to construct on his momentum after successful the Andre The Big Memorial Battle Royal and beating Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash otherwise you can provide Corbin a win to have him really go over on a pay-per-view occasion. Enjoyable reality: Corbin has not received a match on a pay-per-view since December 2019, a run that features being on the dropping aspect of a number of Survivor Collection tag matches. For that purpose and the No Holds Barred guidelines, it is sensible for Corbin to attain a considerably low-cost win on this one. Decide: Pleased Corbin wins — Brookhouse (additionally Mahjouri)
