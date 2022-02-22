2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 card, matches, date, rumors, predictions, match card, start time, location

There’s nothing quite like WrestleMania. In years good or bad, WWE’s iconic event stands out as one show a wrestling fan cannot miss. That’s no different this year, with WrestleMania 38 set for April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Brock Lesnar has used his Royal Rumble win to officially challenge universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Then, at the Elimination Chamber, Lesnar won the WWE championship, officially setting up a title vs. title match as the WrestleMania 38 main event.
Ronda Rousey also has called her shot after her Royal Rumble victory, settling on SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair. On the Raw side, Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair, who punched her ticket with a win inside the Elimination Chamber.
As with all major WWE events, WrestleMania 38 will stream live on Peacock. The main card both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET following a kickoff show one hour prior.
Let’s take a look at what we know — and what we expect — at WWE WrestleMania 38.
WWE WrestleMania 38 matches
Title vs. Title — Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion): Lesnar cemented his shot at Reigns by winning the Royal Rumble. The two have a very long history and recently had their planned Day 1 match canceled when Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. Lesnar would go on to win the WWE championship at Day 1, a title he lost at Royal Rumble when Reigns interfered in his match with Bobby Lashley. Lesnar then regained the title by winning the Elimination Chamber match, setting up a title vs. title clash on the biggest show of the year.
SmackDown Women’s Championship — Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: After winning the Royal Rumble, the question became which title Rousey would challenge for. On Feb. 4, Rousey made it official, showing up on SmackDown to challenge Flair to a match at WrestleMania. It was not a surprising choice, but Fialr vs. Rousey makes the kind of match WWE loves to position as a women’s main event for the biggest event of the year and if anyone can drag Rousey to a good match in her first singles bout in years, it’s Flair.
Raw Women’s Championship — Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair: Lynch returned to WWE and beat Belair in seconds to become Raw women’s champion at SummerSlam. Belair has been waiting for a definitive rematch and settling things at WrestleMania was one of the only ways WWE could make up for the disastrous decision they made with how they approached Lynch’s initial win over Belair. Belair earned her shot by winning the women’s Elimination Chamber match.
The Miz & Logan Paul vs. The Mysterios: Miz had issues dealing with two-on-one situations against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, including losing to Rey at the Elimination Chamber event. After that loss, he vowed to bring in a friend to help him even the odds. That friend ended up being Paul, the social media star-turned-boxer who has spent the last year flirting with the idea of competing in WWE.
WWE WrestleMania 38 predictions
Edge vs. AJ Styles: Edge currently has an open challenge for a WrestleMania opponent, calling on his incredible history as a performer in the biggest show in wrestling. During his promo issuing the challenge, Edge referred to himself as “phenomenal,” raising his eyebrow as he said the word. That would suggest his opponent will be Styles in something of a dream match. Fans would certainly be happy to see this one.
Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville: The “Jackass” star appeared in the Royal Rumble and had already had several run-ins with Zayn. The two then had an altercation at the premiere of the new Jackass film. It seems that there’s a build to something one way or another between the two and WWE loves to pull in “mainstream stars” for Rumble matches.
