2023 ACM Awards: Everything to know — plus red carpet coverage

Get able for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards going down at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The awards rite will air on Amazon Prime at 6 p.m.

On May eleventh, the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards shall be hosted on the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The mythical Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks shall be webhosting this 12 months’s ACM awards display, and for the primary time in its historical past, the rite shall be broadcasted at the streaming service Amazon Prime beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

This is the primary time since 2015, when the fiftieth anniversary of the awards display was once held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, that the ACM Awards had been hosted in Texas.

Prior to the rite, catch WFAA Daybreak co-anchor Marc Istook as he interviews attendees at the red carpet beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of the entirety you wish to have to know concerning the 2023 ACM Awards:

Who Are Hosting the 2023 ACM Awards?

The 2023 ACM Awards shall be hosted via none as opposed to nation song icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

In a celebratory, collaborative spirit, Dolly Parton has even opened a pop-up retail location in Frisco in honor of the awards display.

At a press convention for the development, Parton spoke candidly concerning the taking pictures that passed off over the weekend on the within sight Allen Premium Outlets.

Who Are Performing on the 2023 ACM Awards?

The star-studded record of performers contains Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and the sudden look of Ed Sheeran. However, Morgan Wallen, an initially scheduled singer, bowed out due to physician’s orders for vocal relaxation.

An entire record of performers will also be discovered at this link.

Who Are the Nominees for the 2023 ACM Awards?

View the whole record of nominees for the 2023 ACM Awards via visiting this link.

Who Are the Awards Presenters on the 2023 ACM Awards?

Country musicians and Dallas Cowboy-owned host venue luminaries together with Dak Prescott and Emmitt Smith will provide awards to the winners. Click here for a complete record of award presenters.

What Will Traffic Be Like Around The Star For The 2023 ACM Awards?

The City of Frisco is already informing citizens about imaginable site visitors and requested everybody to chorus from riding round spaces the place street closures are anticipated all the way through the day. If you wish to have to force within the house, take a look at these traffic tips.

How Can You Watch Red Carpet Coverage of the 2023 ACM Awards?