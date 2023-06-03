2023 AFC West race: Will Chiefs or Chargers win division crown? Reasons why each team could prevail

The Kansas City Chiefs, present reigning Super Bowl champions, aren’t simply looking to beat the opposite groups within the AFC West; they’re additionally aiming to surpass Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and soccer immortality. With seven consecutive division titles, they’re tied for the second-longest streak in NFL historical past with the Nineteen Seventies Los Angeles Rams (1973-1979). However, they nonetheless path at the back of the New England Patriots’ document of eleven division titles in a row (2009-2019). The team’s streak began in 2016 and 2017, the general years of Alex Smith’s tenure as quarterback, a time when he earned Pro Bowl alternatives. It has since persevered each yr of Patrick Mahomes’ reign because the beginning quarterback.
Just a yr in the past, it gave the impression that each of the Chiefs’ divisional opponents — the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos — had a case for why they could dethrone the Chiefs. However, recently, the Raiders have considerations about Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot’s well being, whilst the Broncos are looking to revive Russell Wilson’s profession with new head trainer Sean Payton, after his career-worst efficiency in nearly each statistical class in 2022. This leaves the Chargers because the lone actual contenders in opposition to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs for the division crown. Here’s a have a look at how each of those two groups, powered through two of the most efficient passers within the recreation, can win the AFC West:
Kansas City Chiefs
This access may also be summed up in two phrases: Patrick Mahomes. The 2022 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LVII MVP led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2022, regardless of shedding All-Pro huge receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs led the NFL in scoring offense and overall offense whilst Mahomes recorded his second-lowest cross yards in step with strive of his profession. He changed into a shockingly environment friendly quick and intermediate passer, tying an NFL document with 28 passing touchdowns to operating backs and tight ends. Mahomes is a flexible and adaptable quarterback who will have the option to win, regardless of the scenario. As lengthy as Mahomes avoids hanging too many throws up for grabs or being injured, the team is very not going to be knocked off.
Kansas City has new offensive take on mixtures in Donovan Smith, previously of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jawaan Taylor, previously of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The transition is perhaps reasonably seamless, given Reid and Mahomes’ way. Defensively, their younger guys have proven doable, and their freshmen began en path to a Super Bowl identify closing yr. The Chiefs are the protecting champs and most likely no longer a lot to fret about.
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert, the face-of-the-franchise quarterback, in the end has a brand new offensive coordinator in former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore led productive offenses in Dallas that boasted a top-five scoring offense in 2022 and averaged just about 355 overall yards in step with recreation. Moore performed a an important function within the construction of Dak Prescott, who broke the Cowboys’ single-season passing landing document in 2021. Herbert, who has probably the most passing yards and the second-most passing touchdowns via a participant’s first 3 seasons in NFL historical past, is prone to have the benefit of Moore’s experience.
Last season, the Chargers had an NFL-low of handiest 6.34 air yards in step with cross strive, woefully underutilizing one in all Herbert’s greatest strengths. However, Dak Prescott averaged 8.41 air yards in step with cross strive over his 4 seasons because the OC’s with Moore. Therefore, Moore’s partnership with Herbert and their offensive line will have to have Los Angeles’ offense enjoying a lot more prolific soccer. The Chargers ranked thirteenth in scoring offense in 2022, regardless of having a well-rounded team, together with Austin Ekeler, the NFL’s scrimmage landing chief in each of the closing two seasons – and an excellent huge receiver duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Furthermore, deciding on 2023 first-round pick out Quentin Johnston out of TCU brings a trio of gifted huge receivers to the Chargers. Moore’s document in play-calling for the Cowboys garnered moment position in scoring offense and overall offense, rating at the back of handiest the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Chargers can stay their offensive