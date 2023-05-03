2023 college basketball coaching carousel grades: Rick Pitino earns ‘A’, jury out on Damon Stoudamire

College basketball’s 2023 coaching carousel seems to be within the books, and it featured some primary strikes. With jobs like Georgetown, Syracuse and Texas converting fingers, there will likely be some contemporary faces on the bench for big-time techniques within the 2023-24 season.

Furthermore, we will get to peer Rick Pitino again within the nationwide highlight in his Big East go back to train St. John’s at age 70. The Pitino sweepstakes proved to be one of the intriguing storylines of this 12 months’s coaching carousel, however drama opened up somewhere else.

Texas strung Rodney Terry alongside for some time sooner than after all providing him the full-time gig. Ed Cooley made a surprising intra-conference jump by way of leaving his native land college of Providence for Georgetown. Then, in fact, there was once the Chris Beard query. After his Texas tenure got here to an abrupt finish amid a home violence allegation that was once sooner or later pushed aside, hypothesis swirled round when and the place he would possibly resurface. It did not take lengthy to get solutions; he landed at Ole Miss to exchange Kermit Davis.

With the mud settled on the cycle, listed below are the grades for each and every rent from the ability convention ranks.